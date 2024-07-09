Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government: ‘Levelling up’ axed from name as Rayner slams ‘gimmicks’

Labour has signalled its break with the Boris Johnson era by ditching the “levelling up” slogan from the department responsible for local authorities, reverting to its previous name the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities – which was given its name under Johnson to reflect his campaign slogan– has a new name, ministers confirmed on Tuesday.

This change was confirmed by Jim McMahon, a minister in the department, in a BBC interview this morning, who said levelling up was “only ever a slogan” not felt in communities, and criticised the previous omission of local government from the department’s title.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner was appointed as the Housing Ministry’s Secretary of State in Starmer’s cabinet in one of the first ministerial appointments of his government.

She posted on X this morning:

A Government of public service means fixing the fundamentals to deliver for the British people. No more gimmicks and slogans, but the hard yards of governing in the national interest.



The department I lead will be the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) July 9, 2024

LabourList had previously reported that this change was likely to happen upon Labour entering government, with sources saying the new name would do what it says on the tin.

The department was not immediately available for comment.

It came as the Prime Minister met with England’s regional metro-mayors this morning in Downing Street to discuss devolution and growth.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham praised the meeting, telling Sky News “we have a commitment to a council of the regions and nations, which sounds fantastic”.

He said a commitment to Northern Powerhouse rail was also welcome.

Moment the regional mayors leave 10 Downing Street and take a 'Oscars-style selfie' following their meeting with PM Sir Keir Starmer 🤳📷https://t.co/msBTp9gntB 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/P7WI6OKffw — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 9, 2024

