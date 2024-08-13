Party seeks £105k policy and comms chief but slims down following victory

The Labour Party is recruiting for a new role of executive director of policy and communications, bringing together two existing roles under one title as the party slims down its internal operation after entering government.

The party has launched a job advert for the new role, which is based in its head office in London. It said the successful applicant will “oversee the development and communication” of the party’s policy offer.

The party said the role-holder will also “provide strategic leadership and oversight” of Labour’s press and broadcasting, briefings, attack and rebuttal, policy and external relations teams.

Prior to Labour’s general election victory, the party had two separate roles of executive director of communications and executive director of policy, held by Matthew Doyle and Stuart Ingham respectively.

Post-election, both Doyle and Ingham have taken on comparable roles in government, as Downing Street director of communications and head of the No 10 policy unit.

The recruitment of a single executive director of policy and communications brings together directorates under one manager. The directorates themselves have reduced in size as the party slims down following Labour’s move into government and a shift of operations into Whitehall.

The party’s job advert also said the role-holder will contribute to and lead on “organisational changes to further develop the party as a world-class election-winning machine”.

It said the successful candidate “will have a thorough knowledge of policy development, public policy and political communications; excellent political judgement; significant people management and leadership experience and a track record in delivering tangible outcomes on time and to budget”.

Interested parties have until August 29th to apply for the role, which is being advertised with a salary of £104,984.08 per annum.

