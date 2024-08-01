‘Our foreign policy must face up to the threats of poverty, climate and conflict’

In our increasingly insecure world, violence has been dominating the news cycle. Putin’s heinous invasion of Ukraine. Israel and Gaza. Tensions in the Indo-Pacific.

These rightly demand the attention of policymakers and commentators. But amongst this, we must not forget the struggles that often do not adorn the front pages, but which have an impact on security and prosperity at home and abroad.

Before I joined the Royal Marines, I lived in Cairo working as a journalist. I experienced rolling blackouts that left schools, homes and hospitals without power. The fact the government could not provide a secure energy network fostered a sense of cynicism and distrust in the population.

Cynicism and fear can quickly turn to lawlessness and violence, unfortunately. Especially when competition is introduced.

There was a troubling situation in Cuba earlier this year, for example, when rolling blackouts intensified and led to tense street protests.

Labour’s new approach to international affairs is vital

So I know the importance of Labour’s pledge on foreign affairs – to forge new partnerships with the so-called ‘Global South’ and pursue our shared interests to deliver for us all. Of course, it will not attract as much attention as Labour’s policies on Europe or the United States. But this new approach to international affairs is vital.

We can see these principles in action already. Such as £84m of new funding for projects across Africa and the Middle East to help prevent humanitarian crises and tackle the growing migration crisis at root.

And, only weeks since being elected, the new UK government has demonstrated global leadership on the crisis in Darfur, Sudan.

A new wave of violence has erupted in Sudan following a coup in April last year. Thousands have fled to neighbouring Libya as a result. The UK’s response – a serious package of humanitarian support – shows that the government understands the importance of conflict prevention and containment.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, has raised the Sundanese crisis at the highest level – the NATO summit in Washington earlier this month.

We are taking a lead on climate change – another security threat

Just as important is how we respond to climate change, another threat to global security. Drought-stricken Sudan has a violent recent history. Ban Ki-Moon – the then secretary-general of the United Nations – argued in 2007 that conflict there “began as an ecological crisis, arising at least in part from climate change”.

David Cameron reportedly spoke of cutting the ‘green crap’ when he was Prime Minister. Rishi Sunak was criticised for dropping the UK’s position as a climate leader.

But as Sudan’s recent history shows, climate change is a threat multiplier. It aggravates problems like poverty and inequality and so makes conflict more likely.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) estimates that a staggering 1.1 billion people are already exposed or vulnerable to water stress. Alarmingly, this figure could rise to 1.5 billion if there is a global temperature rise of 1.5⁰C.

So Labour must be applauded for signalling a new era of global climate leadership. For taking bold action at home. Like committing to power Britain 100% on clean, green energy by 2030 and setting up GB Energy, a publicly-owned energy company. And for advocating climate action to our friends and neighbours abroad.

For the sake of the UK’s national security – and the wellbeing of communities around the world – we must press on with global leadership on climate change and poverty.

