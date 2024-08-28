NEC and NPF elections: Voting begins as ‘Labour Women’ slate join CLP race

Ballots have opened for positions on Labour’s national executive committee and other internal party posts, with a new ‘Labour Women for NEC’ slate entering the race last-minute to represent Constituency Labour Parties on the ruling body.

Party members have begun receiving their online ballots to vote in elections for the party’s governing body, as well as Labour’s National Policy Forum, which will work on policy in the build-up to the next general election.

Nine members are being elected to the NEC to give a voice to CLPs.



Long-standing NEC member Ann Black opened up a strong lead in nominations to be one of the nine CLP representatives ahead of the election, with nominations from 217 CLPs, as well as backing from soft left group Open Labour and the Campaign for Labour Party Democracy.

Several slates are also vying for support from the membership, including the Starmer-backing Labour to Win, a coalition of left-wing groups called the Centre Left Grassroots Alliance and a new ‘Labour Women for NEC’ slate.

Labour to Win’s candidates for CLP rep are Angie Davies, Abdi Duale, Anu Prashar, Jane Thomas, Peter Mason and Mary Wimbury.

The four Centre Left Grassroots Alliance’s CLP candidates are Jess Barnard, Gemma Bolton, Yasmine Dar and Mish Rahman.

The candidates for Labour Women for NEC are Cat Arnold, Charlotte Cornell, Dot Foster, Priti Paintal and Emily Pomroy-Smith. They describe themselves as a “fully independent slate, not affiliated with any one Labour group, socialist society or faction”.

Their five priorities include ensuring equality of access and representation, supporting job shares for CLP roles, putting women and minorities at the heart of future selections process reviews, working to ensure all voices within the membership are given equal status, and refining the speed, independence and transparency of disciplinary and complaints processes.

Voting closes at midday on September 17, ahead of the party’s annual conference in late September in Liverpool.

