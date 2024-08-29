Grassroots Voice 4 NEC elections pitch: ‘We’ll champion transformative change and members’ democratic rights’

In Keir Starmer’s speech to the nation on Tuesday, he said: “When there is a deep rot, deep in the heart of a structure, you can’t just cover it up. You can’t tinker or rely on quick fixes. You have to overhaul the entire thing. Tackle it at root.”

As the Grassroots Voice 4 candidates standing for CLP Representative positions in the NEC elections, supported by the Centre Left Grassroots Alliance, we couldn’t agree more.

We need Labour to tackle corporate greed, and respecting party democracy

We do need a government prepared to tackle the issues we are facing at the root. A government which stands up against corporate greed. A government determined to end poverty and inequality. A government which acknowledges the appalling genocide being committed against the people of Gaza and takes decisive action to end it.

But sadly, there are already major question marks over the leadership’s commitment to developing policy that is genuinely in the interests of the majority of the public, with corporate lobbyists already exercising a visible influence over the government.

Meanwhile, Starmer’s allies are planning further attacks on internal party democracy by restricting or removing altogether Party members’ rights to elect the leader. They have dubbed this the ‘Truss lock’, contemptuously insinuating that Party members are too reckless to be allowed to elect their leader.

Clearly, the true intention is to enable a small clique in the Party to crown a successor to Starmer of their choosing.

This is the culmination of four years of systematic attacks on the rights of members, during which we’ve seen CLPs denied the right to select their own candidates, heavy-handed imposition of council leaders and purges of councillors by regional parties, and the obsessive trawling and unjust expulsions of hundreds of members.

We welcome rail and employment reform – but we must keep winter fuel payments and scrap the two-child cap

As proud Labour members and trade unionists we welcome moves toward renationalising the railways; implementing a New Deal for Working People; and raising the pay of some public sector workers.

But some policy choices of the new government have been deeply disturbing. An end to universal Winter fuel payments; a refusal to immediately scrap the cruel and arbitrary two-child benefit cap, and a resurrection of the “hostile environment” with the proposed reopening of Campsfield and Haslar detention centres.

Members worked tirelessly campaigning for a Labour government, and now we have one at last, but the Prime Minister and key cabinet members are on TV talking about the need for “tough choices” on the economy, and “sending people back” to their countries of origin, mimicking the language of the right.

As a Party we do not exist to repeat failed Tory dogmas, and the public will not forgive us if we do. Our economy is worth £2.3 trillion. We have one of the richest societies in the world – it is simply false to state that the attacks on living standards of working class people are necessary to rebuild the economy.

We would fight for feasible, popular and necessary transformative policies

If re-elected to the NEC we will fight for transformative policies which are feasible, popular, and necessary to rebuild Britain.

That includes free school meals, such as those which have been rolled out by mayor Sadiq Khan in London, the scrapping of the two-child cap – a move supported by the entire Labour movement – and a mass council house-building programme to address the housing emergency we face.

Internationally, we have all seen the unimaginable horrors inflicted on the people of Gaza. We welcome the government’s decision to reverse the absurd attempts by the Conservatives to block warrants issued by the International Criminal Court and the restoration of UNWRA funding.

But we need to end UK complicity in the unfolding genocide by immediately banning all arms sales to Israel.

If re-elected to the NEC we will be forthright in demanding an immediate end to arms sales, no ifs no buts, and lobbying our Labour government to be a genuine force for peace and diplomacy on the international stage.

We will stand up for members and for Labour party democracy

And crucially, we will continue to fight for a Labour Party that is democratic and where the rule of law prevails.

We will oppose all and any attempts to reduce the power of party members in electing the party leader, we will advocate for democratic and transparent selection processes, and will be relentless in speaking up in favour of a democratic and pluralist Party where a variety of voices are heard.

We are experienced representatives of party members and have served for at least one term each. Our track records show that we can be counted on to fight party members’ corner and speak out against arbitrary actions by the leadership, such as when we opposed the sweeping aside of the Forde Report.

We have consistently opposed all forms of discrimination, including anti-migrant xenophobia and Islamophobia and whipping up fear against migrants – even when that means challenging the Prime Minister.

We aren’t standing for re-election as a launch pad for personal political careers, but so we can continue speaking up for members at the heart of the party and working towards delivering the transformative change our communities need.

So, if you want a Labour Government that implements transformative change in the country, and a party HQ which trusts its members enough to uphold their democratic rights, please vote for the GV4 candidates in the NEC elections, supported by the Centre Left Grassroots Alliance – Jess Barnard, Gemma Bolton, Yasmine Dar, Mish Rahman.

Labour members should have received information on how to vote by email, and have until 17th September to cast their ballots.

