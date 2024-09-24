Keir Starmer Labour conference speech 2024: Watch and follow live updates

Keir Starmer is pledging to build a “Britain that belongs to you” and make tough decisions to reach “light at the end of this tunnel”, in his first speech to Labour party conference since becoming Prime Minister.

Starmer will address delegates and MPs for the annual leader’s speech at this year’s conference in Liverpool at around 2pm this afternoon.

He is expected to set out the government’s vision for the country, saying that tough decisions taken in the short term are the first step on the journey of “national renewal” to a country that “once again serves the interests of working people”.

You can watch his speech live below – and refresh this page for live updates from the conference in Liverpool.



2.15pm: ‘We won’t get everything right, but every decision we make we’ll take together’

Starmer said that the work of change has begun and, while the government won’t get everything right, every decision Labour makes “we will take together”.

Starmer says that bad faith advice for those who hanker for the days of politics of performance is “water of a duck’s back” – “mere glitter on a shirt”.

2.12pm: Hillsborough Law

Starmer has promised a Hillsborough Law, “for Liverpool, for the 97”, as well as other injustices suffered by working people by those who were supposed to serve them.

The law will be passed by the next anniversary of Hillsborough in April, Starmer confirms.

2.10pm: Starmer thanks Labour for election win

Starmer says that the conference is a far-cry from his audience of one when he first became Labour leader.

He has talked about the fight for the heart and soul of the party in Brighton in 2021. “We stood firm and we won”.

“Take pride in our victory, in how Labour won in every region in Wales, in how Labour won in Wales and Scotland, but this opportunity is only here because we changed the Labour Party.”

2.04pm: Starmer receives standing ovation as he takes to the podium

Keir Starmer has just walked onto the stage to huge applause from the auditorium, as he comes the first Labour Prime Minister to address the party’s conference since 2009.

1.56pm: PM set to take to the stage very soon

Keir Starmer is set to take to the stage of the Labour Party conference within minutes – you can watch live with the feed above.

While we wait, take a look at this piece from Stephen Beer and Patrick Diamond on what they think Starmer should say in his address.

1.50pm: Unite general secretary in auditorium

Sharon Graham, the general secretary of Unite, has taken her seat in the conference hall ahead of Keir Starmer’s speech.

Earlier today, she told LBC’s Nick Ferrari that she wants to see the Prime Minister announce there will be no “austerity mark 2” as well as unveil a programme for investment for jobs.

1.45pm: ‘Building a new Britain’

Keir Starmer will tell the country that the short-term pain of tough decisions means long-term gain will come much quicker, from higher living standards to lower waiting lists.

He will say: “I changed the Labour Party to restore it to the service of working people. And that is exactly what we will do for Britain. But I will not do it with easy answers. I will not do it with false hope.”

1.25pm: Starmer favourability drops

Prime Minister Starmer’s speech comes amid a new poll from Savanta, which shows the Labour leader’s net popularity has dropped by 28 points among the party’s own voters.

The poll’s findings suggest a slump in support since the election, from a +71 net favourability among Labour voters in early July, to +43 now.

1.15pm: Delegates and MPs beginning to fill the hall

People are starting to fill the hall ahead of Keir Starmer’s speech in less than an hour. Demand has been so great that it is understood that only 100 MPs are allowed to be in the auditorium for Starmer’s first address to conference as Prime Minister.

11.25am: PM to promise ‘light at end of this tunnel’

The Prime Minister will also talk about Labour’s positive vision for the country, with rising living standards in every community, an NHS facing the future, hospital waiting lists down and safer streets.

“The truth is that if we take tough long-term decisions now… then that light at the end of this tunnel, that Britain that belongs to you, we get there much more quickly,” Starmer will say.

He’ll also say: “Our project has not and never will change. I changed the Labour Party to restore it to the service of working people. And that is exactly what we will do for Britain. But I will not do it with easy answers. I will not do it with false hope.”

He will say the changes made to the party in opposition are “permanent”.

Starmer wants a “country that won’t expect you to change who you are, just to get on. A country that doesn’t just work for you and your family, but one that recognises you, sees you, and respects you as part of our story. A Britain that belongs to you.”

