Today at Labour conference: Five key events on Tuesday in Liverpool

As Labour conference continues into its third day, here are five key events you shouldn’t miss:

Keir Starmer speech

This is the speech everyone will at conference will be waiting for.

The first Labour Prime Minister in 14 years, and the most recent to win a general election since 2005, Keir Starmer is set to give his first conference speech as PM.

His speech is currently scheduled for 2pm on Tuesday.

Boosting the UK’s role in Global Health and Development

As the UK continues to find its new place in the world after Brexit, this fringe event brought with Chatham House will look at whole role the UK can play in international development.

International Development Minister Anneliese Dodds is among the invitees at the event, which is scheduled for 9am on Tuesday in Grace Suite 1 at the Hilton Hotel.

In Conversation with Jonathan Reynolds MP

This fringe event is set to feature a discussion with one of the biggest names in the new Labour government.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has been invited for a discussion brought with Labour Together and Starling Bank.

It will take place in Arena Room 2 in the ACC at 12.30pm on Tuesday.

How does Labour and the trade union movement combat the far right?

Among the many LabourList events set for Tuesday includes this discussion on how the Labour movement can combat the resurgent radical right.

It is set to be a highly topical discussion in the wake of this summer’s riots, with invited speakers set to include Zarah Sultana MP and the FBU’s Matt Wrack.

It will take place in the Revolucion de Cuba Bar, Albert Dock (Casa bar room, upstairs) at 6pm on Tuesday.

TikTok & UK Music Present Labour Students Disco

One for student members of the Labour Party, this disco promises to be a “celebration of music” on the final night of this year’s conference.

Organised by the Labour Students Committee, it will run from 8pm Tuesday till late, with the location set to be confirmed on the app.

