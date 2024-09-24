Conference speech: PM says his party opponents wanted ‘easier road to nowhere’

Keir Starmer has hit out at his left-wing opponents in his first Labour Party Conference speech as Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister suggested some in the party wanted to take the “easier road to nowhere” as he reflected on how he had pulled Labour towards the political centre-ground.

He said this speech was a “far cry” from his first conference speech in the party leadership during Covid, to a camera-man audience of one, and his subsequent conference speech in Brighton.

READ MORE: Conference 2024: Rachel Reeves pledges “a Budget to rebuild Britain” and condemns Tory waste

He said: “People said we were going too far. People said we were going too fast. They didn’t want to face the country. They wanted to go back to a comfort zone, take the easier road to nowhere, duck the challenge of change.

“But we stood firm conference, we stood together conference and we won.”

Follow all of the news and debate at party conference 2024 by LabourList here, the leading dedicated platform for Labour supporters on all things Labour.

READ MORE: Tuesday at Labour conference 2024: LabourList events today not to miss

READ MORE: Today at Labour conference: Five key events on Tuesday in Liverpool

READ MORE: Starmer will say Labour must rebuild Britain but cannot do it “with easy answers”

READ MORE: Defence Secretary Healey to chair Cobra meeting on Israel-Lebanon fighting

READ MORE: Labour conference 2024: Unite accuses Labour of delaying winter fuel vote until ‘lights are out’ on Wednesday

SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.

DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.

PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].