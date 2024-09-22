The 40 policy issues Labour Conference is choosing whether to vote on today

Delegates from across the country arriving in Liverpool for Labour Party Conference 2024 will vote on what topics to discuss over the coming days.

Delegates are voting today on the priorities ballot, which determines which subjects will be given time for debate throughout conference over the coming days.

The many motions filed in advance by Constituency Labour Parties (CLP) and affiliate groups have been categorised into 40 subjects with only six CLP-backed policy areas and six union-backed policy areas due to make the cut.

The 40 topics being voted on include child poverty, democratic reform, Israel-Palestine, riots, social care, tackling climate change, tax reform and violence against women and girls.

The pro-Starmer campaign group Labour to Win is encouraging delegates to vote for the following topics: Border Security Command, Clean Energy Mission, Crime Mission, Growth Mission, Health Mission and Opportunity Mission.

Meanwhile, the left wing Campaign for Labour Party Democracy recommends CLP delegates vote for Child Poverty, Housing, Israel-Palestine, Patient Safety, Pensioners and Tax Reform.

Unions are reported to be backing the AI And Automation, An Economy For The Future, Future of Local Government, Infrastructure, Making Work Pay For Public Services and Procurement topics.

Follow all of the news and debate at party conference 2024 by LabourList here, the leading dedicated platform for Labour supporters on all things Labour:

READ MORE: LabourList events not to miss on Sunday – from our rally to debates on childcare, privatisation and the Greens

READ MORE: Sunday at conference: Five of the best speeches, panel events and receptions to prioritise

READ MORE: Revealed: PM’s allies help snuff out thorny women’s conference motions on winter fuel, two-child cap and gender

READ MORE: Anger as women’s conference assigned only 20 minutes to debate each motion

READ MORE: Anneliese Dodds writes on why the election was a win for women

READ MORE: The full LabourList events programme, from karaoke to key panel debates

SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.

DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.

PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].