Sunday at Labour conference 2024: LabourList events not to miss from our rally to debates on childcare, privatisation and the Greens

Labour Party conference kicks off on Sunday with a whole host of events and speeches for members to attend.

Find out below what events LabourList is hosting on Sunday:

Conspiracy theories: Do we tolerate on the left what we fight on the right?

10.30am – 11.30am Sunday – Meeting Room 11a, ACC Liverpool

Mark Rusling, director of learning, National Holocaust Museum

Joani Reid MP, Chair of the APPG on Antisemitism

Mike Katz, Jewish Labour Movement chair

Adam Langleben, Progressive Britain executive director

Yvette Cooper, Home Secretary (invited)

Georgia Gould, MP for Queens Park and Maida Vale (invited)

In partnership with the National Holocaust Centre & Museum.



We all condemn rioters throwing bricks at children while shouting ‘Save Our Kids’.

But are we as quick to recognise left-wing conspiracy theories? And might the left be even more susceptible to them than the right?

Turning the Rising Green Tide

11.30am – 12.30pm Sunday – Meeting Room 11a, ACC Liverpool

Robert Knowles-Leak, who worked in Thangam Debbonaire’s team during the general election

Bella Sankey, leader of Brighton & Hove City Council

Tom Renhard, leader of the Labour Group in Bristol City Council and former leader of Bristol City Council

Paul Mason, journalist and activist

Dale Vince, founder of Ecotricity

Can Labour’s bus revolution end decades of failed privatisation?

12.30pm – 1.30pm Sunday – Meeting Room 11a, ACC Liverpool

Simon Lightwood, Labour MP and minister for local transport

Kim McGuinness, North East Mayor

Cat Hobbs, director of We Own It

Matthew Topham, lead campaigner of We Own It

Fran Postlethwaite, convenor of Better Buses for South Yorkshire

Andy Burnham, Greater Manchester mayor (invited)

In partnership with We Own It.

After nearly 40 years of failed bus privatisation, Labour Mayors are taking back control of buses and new legislation looks set to build on these victories.

What is the legacy of Thatcher’s experiment and how will the new government’s plans put passengers over profit?

How Labour can reduce health inequality in towns and cities by prioritising clean air policy?

1.30pm – 2.30pm Sunday – Meeting Room 11a, ACC Liverpool

Afzal Khan, Labour MP for Manchester Rusholme

Adam Jogee, Labour MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme

Emma Hardy, Labour MP and Defra minister responsible for clean air (invited)

Larissa Lockwood, Director of Clean Air, Global Action Plan

Dr Sinead Millwood, GP and Clean Air Campaigner

Love Ssega, Founder, Live + Breathe

In partnership with Global Action Plan and Impact on Urban Health.

Please note that this event will start at 1.30pm, not at 12.30pm as stated in the app.

Air pollution is the largest environmental risk to public health, with 43,000 deaths linked to toxic air each year in the UK.

This conversation will outline how a Labour government can improve the health and wellbeing of people in towns and cities and reduce health inequalities by adopting ambitious clean air policies to tackle the main sources of air pollution – transport and wood burning.

Childcare and early education: A return on investment

2.00pm – 3.00pm Sunday – Revolucion de Cuba Bar, Albert Dock (Casa bar room, upstairs)

Stephen Morgan MP, minister for early education

​Stella Creasy, Labour MP and Mummafesto podcast host

Annabel Smith, Director of Place and Practice, CPP

Sarah Ronan, director of Early Education and Childcare Coalition

Tom Belger, editor of LabourList

In partnership with the Centre for Progressive Policy. More information is available here via Eventbrite.

A range of complimentary drinks and a bar tab will be available at this event.

Expanded, state-subsidised childcare has gained cross-party support, and could deliver a considerable return on investment by supporting more parents, particularly women, to work the hours that they would like to, and to access better paid work. But real challenges lie ahead in implementation: CPP analysis suggests demand for childcare will rise by 52% by late 2025, requiring 27,800 additional full-time early years professionals in England. How can the government respond to these challenges and ensure that childcare policy supports its central mission for growth? Is there room in Labour’s fiscal rules to view childcare as economic infrastructure with funding to match? Under pressure to revive the economy, how quickly can an expanded childcare offer translate into economic growth? And critically, how can Labour ensure its policy supports inclusive growth across the country that reaches families currently excluded from the labour market, not just those already in work?

LabourList Rally with WPI and PPI

4.20pm – 6.00pm Sunday – Revolucion de Cuba Bar, Albert Dock (Casa bar room, upstairs)

Lisa Nandy, MP for Wigan and Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport

Liz Kendall, MP for Leicester West and Secretary of State for Work and Pensions

Alison McGovern, MP for Birkenhead and minister for employment

Sarah Jones, Labour MP for Croydon West and minister for industry

Jon Ashworth, Chief Executive of Labour Together, former MP for Leicester South and former Shadow Paymaster General

Jade Botterill, Labour MP for Ossett and Denby Dale

Yuan Yang, Labour MP for Earley and Woodley

Alice Macdonald, Labour MP for Norwich North

Lindsay Lewis, Executive Director at US think tank Progressive Policy Institute

Claire Ainsley, Progressive Policy Institute centre-left renewal director, WPI Strategy senior adviser, and former Labour policy director for Keir Starmer

David Kogan OBE, LabourList chair and Labour historian

Tom Belger, LabourList editor

Lots more Labour speakers TBC

In partnership with WPI Strategy and the Progressive Policy Institute (PPI).

A range of complimentary drinks and a bar tab will be available at this event. No tickets required.

