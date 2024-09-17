Hollie Ridley approved by NEC as Labour’s new General Secretary

Hollie Ridley has been approved by Labour’s NEC to become the party’s next general secretary, paving the way for her to succeed David Evans.

Ridley, who was widely seen as the frontrunner for the role, is no stranger to Labour. The top staffer boasts more than a decade of experience in the party.

Her career in Labour began when she joined as a trainee organiser in 2011, since when she has worked her way up to become executive director of regions and nations.

Other roles she has held include being the party’s election strategy manager and regional director.

She was among the top team under outgoing general secretary David Evans ­– including during Labour’s successful general election campaign this summer.

Ridley is reportedly close to Starmer’s top aide Morgan McSweeney.

Members of Labour’s national executive committee met this afternoon and voted to approve her as the new general secretary. She was widely reported to be the only candidate in consideration for the job.

However, the decision still needs to be signed off by conference delegates.

Karin Christiansen, a former General Secretary of the Co-operative Party, said: “Hollie would be a great appointment. She is one of the unsung heroes of the campaign and played an key role in securing Labour’s victory.”

