LabourList Karaoke & DJ Night @ Labour Conference – with Lime and Trainline, The Bierkeller, Monday 23 September

Snap up an early bird ticket now for LabourList’s unmissable, epic annual bash in partnership with Trainline and Lime, from 8.30pm until 1am at the epic Bierkeller bar – just a few minutes from both the ACC and the centre of town.

Join us to let your hair down, hear top Labour figures DJing or crooning and support LabourList’s journalism.

Who knows which Labour figure you could end up dancing on tables with? Come and dance the night away to a sensational DJ set, and our legendary karaoke.

Last year DJs and singers included Lisa Nandy, Ian Murray, Stephen Kinnock, Michael Shanks and Keir Mather…

The event is expected to last until around 1am. Last year’s event sold out, so seal your spot fast now…

EARLY BIRD TICKETS NOW AVAILABLE HERE VIA EVENTBRITE.

