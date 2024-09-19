Labour conference 2024: Campaigners’ anger after CLP motion for ‘humane’ immigration policy blocked

Campaigners have criticised Labour for blocking a conference motion demanding “humane immigration policy” on procedural grounds, amid criticism of the Prime Minister’s recent meeting with his Italian far-right counterpart Giorgia Meloni.

The Rushcliffe constituency Labour Party (CLP) proposed the motion that would commit the party to guarantee safe and legal routes for asylum seekers, give asylum seekers day-one rights to work, education, social security and family reunion and abolish NHS charges for refugees by the time of the next party conference in 2025.

The motion also called on the government to grant all UK residents equal voting rights, end immigration raids, detention and deportations, and introduce a simple process for all residents to gain permanent residency by the next general election.

However, the CLP received an email on Monday from the Conference Arrangements Committee (CAC), which said their motion would be referred to the National Policy Forum, rather than be included on the priorities ballot for conference, “as it does not meet criteria in that it covers more than one subject”.

Rushcliffe CLP has appealed the decision and, in an email seen by LabourList, said: “The motion addresses one overarching goal; to create a fair humane immigration system. The sub-points are strategies or actions aimed at achieving that single goal of reforming immigration policies.”

Lewis McAulay, chair of Rushcliffe CLP, criticised the decision as “clearly politically motivated” and said: “It is disappointing that, in the same week the party leader chooses to promote far-right populism in Italy, the CAC have chosen to block our motion in a clearly politically motivated move.

“The CAC has a responsibility to give conference the opportunity to discuss how they would like to see the party dealing with immigration and not block discussion which might embarrass the leadership.”

Dora Polenta, conference delegate for the CLP, said: “It is imperative for this conference to debate this motion now, particularly within the context of recent racist riots and migrants losing their lives as they take unsafe routes.

“Labour should be offering hope by standing for fair and humane immigration reform. The motion includes proposals to end detention centres, ensure family reunification, extend voting rights and dismantle hostile policies. We need to stand firm and debate these crucial issues on the conference floor.”

The Labour Campaign for Free Movement had encouraged CLPs to file motions calling on the government to implement a more progressive approach towards refugees and asylum seekers.

Ewa Pospieszyńska from the campaign said: “It is urgent that Labour has a full and open debate about its immigration policy. This week, a Labour Prime Minister visited Rome to congratulate the far-right Italian government for its brutal border policy. Keir Starmer promised members he would champion migrants’ rights, but is now mirroring the racist, dehumanising policies of the Tories.

“We know that the vast majority of Labour members and supporters oppose this slide towards the far-right, and the motion we have prepared is in line with this.

“Motions like it have been accepted onto the agenda every year since 2017, and it is not tenable to claim that they are now out of order. If the CAC fails to reinstate it, we urge trade unions and CLPs to vote in favour of a ‘reference back’ to force it onto the conference agenda.”

The Labour Party was approached for comment.

