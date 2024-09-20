Stella Creasy: ‘Poor safeguarding at party conferences has failed too many people. Here’s what needs to change’

Every time I’m at an event with Tony Blair, I pray he doesn’t remember where he first met me.

Aged 19, head on knees on the stairs of the Imperial Hotel in Blackpool at the 1996 Labour Conference I heard his voice say ‘is that girl alright?’. Mortified, and desperately trying to sober up, I assured him I could get home.

A think tank intern recently asked me if conference was just “a bender”, devastated she wasn’t being asked to go by her employer. Yet as MPs are warned about drinking and yet again allegations of sexual assault at conferences hit the headlines, I’m relieved she isn’t attending.

Warnings from the past

It was a few years later that I was first propositioned by an MP at conference – and a year after that when a comrade more senior than me in youth politics pushed me up against a door and tried to break into my accommodation. He felt in walking me home, he was on a promise.

Such antics are not ancient history. Through 28 years of going to conference, I’ve heard countless stories from both men and women about being propositioned, abused or assaulted all after nights there discussing what would be in tomorrow’s Leader’s speech.

At its best, party conference is an opportunity to be inspired – to meet and hear first-hand from those who represent our party and discuss ideas with them, whilst also making new friends and catching up with by- election buddies. Yet it is also a place where power can make someone feel they must be insanely attractive – with the benefit of being away from home and lobbyists’ expense account.

As a result of the hard work of many on disciplinary and complaints processes in politics, there is awareness that harassment and sexual assault happens in politics – and little confidence measures to address it are working.

The fear some are protected from censure, and some are targeted for it, endures. Little wonder with a new parliament the whispering networks warning young employees about who to avoid have been revived as an alternative.

These are not just amongst staff. Too many colleagues watch in uneasy silence as those who promised them the cause of their bad behaviour is drink, or relationship breakdown, knock back free wine at fringe events.

What needs to be done

With a Labour government committed to the rights of workers we should seek out best practice, not ignore it. Parliament itself is one of the few workplaces today where individuals don’t need to tell human resources they are in a relationship with a co-worker or employee.

The fragmentation of different complaints processes – where and who they cover and how – means even when victims do come forward, resolutions are at best mixed.

Who can deal with complaints about inappropriate behaviour at conference falls into a grey area as to whether parliament or the party. Yet legally every employer has vicarious liability for those on our payroll. Put bluntly, it’s not just our own behaviour for which we can be held accountable, but both our staff and our failure to ensure those working with us are protected too.

With that in mind, here are four principles grounded in employment law advice to guide the coming week.

Set boundaries at the start – Make it clear to your employees what constitutes unacceptable behaviour and the consequences of such misbehaviour.

Do not put them in an active position of risk – Whether asking them to share accommodation or conversations regarding their performance, salary or career prospects late at night. Promises made to an employee whilst under the influence of alcohol have been upheld by tribunals, even when the employer did not intend for this to be the case.

Work as a team – Ensure a buddy system so that no one is on their own at any event, no matter how well run, and everyone has someone who makes sure they get home safely.

Have a plan for if the worst happens – For example, Labour does have a safeguarding policy in place so make sure you and all those you attend conference with know who your regional safeguarding lead is and how they can be contacted.

There can be no doubt the first conference under a change of Government will be special or emotional for activists in all parties and no one wants to be the fun police.

Every year I go I enjoy seeing old friends, hearing new ideas and yes even being on the dance floor. The problem here is not the excitement of your political movement coming together or even complimentary booze – nor is this something that only happens in other parties so you don’t need to worry.

A culture of closed doors and quiet words to protect mates has become a predators best defence in parliament – conference just transports that to another city.

The sense of entitlement some in politics have to exploit the vulnerable and the starstruck is non partisan – the choice to tackle it is one all of us can and must take.

