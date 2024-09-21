Sunday at Labour conference 2024: Five of the best speeches, panel events and receptions in Liverpool to prioritise

With Labour conference kicking off in Liverpool on Sunday, here are five key events you shouldn’t miss:

Angela Rayner speech

The biggest speech of Sunday at conference comes from the deputy prime minister and deputy party leader herself – Angela Rayner.

The often-outspoken MP for Ashton-under-Lyne has been the party’s deputy leader since 2020 and assumed the role of deputy prime minister following Labour’s election win in July.

Her speech is currently scheduled for 11.25am on Sunday.

Securing the Future: Union Jobs and National Security

A New Deal for Working people has been front and centre of Labour’s election campaign and early days in government.

This fringe event with GMB Union will feature speakers including the union’s general secretary Gary Smith.

It will be held in Leonardo’s Hotel Meeting Room 1 at 12.45pm on Sunday.

Labour Police & Crime Commissioners: Making your streets safer

Chaired by Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell, this fringe event turns the spotlight on Labour’s role in improving policing.

Invitees include big names in the cabinet such as Yvette Cooper and Shabana Mahmood.

The event will take place in ACC Meeting Room 11C at 10.30am.

LabourList Rally with WPI Strategy and PPI

Dozens of familiar names across Labour are set to join us for the LabourList rally – including Lisa Nandy, Liz Kendall and Jon Ashworth.

You can join us in the Revolucion de Cuba Bar, Albert Dock (Casa bar room, upstairs) between 4.20pm and 6pm on Sunday – with free drinks and canapes provided…

Young Labour is Back – Relaunch Drinks Reception

Young Labour members have events aimed at the party’s younger supporters throughout conference, and Sunday sees a relaunch drinks reception in the evening.

Organised by the Young Labour Committee, it will be held between 6pm and 8pm, with the final location to be confirmed on the app.

