Select committee elections: Who are the Labour candidates running to be chairs?

As recess comes to a close, the elections for the new chairs of Parliament’s select committees are expected to reach fever pitch in the halls of Westminster, as MPs seek nominations from their peers.

Labour will chair 18 of the 26 select committees due to the new make-up of the House of Commons, including business and trade, defence, foreign affairs, justice, housing and energy security.

With speculation rife about who may be running ahead of the September 9 deadline for nominations, we have compiled a list of names that either LabourList understands are standing, or other media suggest are looking to run.



We will update this list with any further candidates in the days leading up to the election.

Business and trade

Liam Byrne (MP for Birmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North, incumbent chair)

Mark Hendrick (MP for Preston)

Matt Western (MP for Warwick and Leamington)

Defence

Tan Dhesi (MP for Slough)

Education

Helen Hayes (MP for Dulwich and West Norwood)

Sharon Hodgson (MP for Washington and Gateshead South)

Marie Tidball (MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge)

Energy security and net zero

Bill Esterson (MP for Sefton Central)

Environmental audit

Barry Gardiner (MP for Brent North)

Toby Perkins (MP for Chesterfield)

Foreign affairs

Dan Carden (MP for Liverpool Walton)

Emily Thornberrry (MP for Islington South and Finsbury)

Housing, communities and local government

Clive Betts (MP for Sheffield South East, incumbent chair)

International development

Alice MacDonald (MP for Norwich North)

Sarah Champion (MP for Rotherham, incumbent chair)

Justice

Andy Slaughter (MP for Hammersmith and Chiswick)

Mike Tapp (MP for Dover and Deal)

Northern Ireland

Procedure

Science, innovation and technology

Dawn Butler (MP for Brent East)

Chi Onwurah (MP for Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West)

Scottish Affairs

Patricia Ferguson (MP for Glasgow West)

Gregor Poynton (MP for Livingston)

Transport

Ruth Cadbury (MP for Brentford and Isleworth)

Fabian Hamilton (MP for Leeds North East)

Treasury

Welsh Affairs

Women and equalities

Kate Osborne (MP for Jarrow and Gateshead East)

Work and pensions

Debbie Abrahams (MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth)

Neil Coyle (MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark)

David Pinto-Duschinsky (MP for Hendon)

