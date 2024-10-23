Labour peer Lord Alli apologises after breach of House of Lords code of conduct

Labour peer Lord Waheed Alli has been found to have breached the House of Lords code of conduct over his registration of interests, an inquiry has concluded.

A report by the Lords’ Commissioner for Standards determined that Lord Alli had breached the code on four occasions, noting that he should have included his position as an unremunerated director in his entry on the Register of Lords’ Interests.

Alli was recommended to write a letter of apology to Baroness Manningham-Buller, chair of the Conduct Committee.

In his letter, Alli said: “I will endeavour to keep to the Code of Conduct at all times to avoid such circumstances again.”

The investigation came after a row over donations from Alli, one of the Labour Party’s biggest donors, to Keir Starmer, including clothes and glasses.

