‘Trump’s Labour row is faux outrage. It won’t hurt UK-US relations if he wins’

I’m not usually inclined to be too positive about the Trump Presidential election campaign. But I can only admire the brilliance of those that came up with the plan to exploit the story about Labour volunteers travelling to the US to campaign for Kamala Harris.

In what is more a “redcoat” than a “deadcat” strategy, the Republican campaign have filed a complaint to the Federal Electoral Commission (FEC) accusing the “far-left Labour Party” of “blatant foreign interference”.

In doing so, it has sent the British media into a frenzy with fevered reports that the issue threatens to derail UK/US relations if Trump is elected to the White House. This has, in turn, attracted US media attention too, not least because of an ever-present fascination with the former colonial power.

READ MORE: Five problems Starmer will face if Trump wins the White House

In a masterful opening to his submission to the FEC, Gary Lawowski, Deputy General Counsel to the Trump campaign, states:

“When representatives of the British government previously sought to go door-to-door in America, it did not end well for them. This past week marked the 243rd anniversary of the surrender of British forces at the Battle of Yorktown, a military victory that ensured that the United States would be politically independent of Great Britain. It appears that the Labour Party and the Harris for President campaign have forgotten the message.”

That a few dozen fresh-faced 20-something Labour activists flying over to the US on daddy’s credit card to deliver leaflets in far-flung corners of the US can be likened to 1776 tells us all we need to know about this story.

Let’s not be in any doubt, this is a classic campaign tactic less than two weeks before the election day on 5th November. Create some noise, throw in a bit of faux outrage and a sprinkling of patriotic fervour, and – hey presto – you generate a day or two’s headlines.

In doing so, it blunts Democrat charges of foreign interference from Russia and other malign actors in support of Trump and adds to a general Republican charge, rooting back to the election in 2020, that the electoral playing field is weighted in favour of the Democrats.

If there is one big lesson that Trump has learned from four years ago it is that it is better to get your attack about rigged elections in first rather than spend weeks crying foul after the event. Little wonder than that this story comes at a time when more than 150 lawsuits relating to electoral law have been filed with courts across America, most filed by Republicans.

READ MORE: Labour plays down US ‘election interference’ claim after Trump hits out

I wager that we will hear very little about this issue after the election, not least because this story has already done its job. It certainly will have no impact on the relationship between Washington and London in the event of a Trump election victory.

Keir Starmer and Trump met for dinner in New York last month, and I am told it went well and there was a good rapport between the two men. The UK Prime Minister must always deal with whoever American citizens choose to be their President, and the Labour leader has made a good early investment in the event of a Republican win.

Labour is learning the hard way that being in government brings with it scrutiny, challenge and attention way beyond that experienced in opposition.

After all, Labour party staff and members volunteering their time to help Democrats in Presidential elections has been going on for decades and will probably continue for decades to come too.

So, spare a thought for poor Sofia Patel, Labour’s Head of Operations, whose naïve (and now deleted) LinkedIn post first sparked this story. Little could she have ever imagined that her words would be picked up by Elon Musk, issued to his 60 million followers and formed part of the basis of a legal submission issued on behalf of Donald Trump.

For all the noise, our American friends can relax. This issue reflects red faces in Labour than a new army of redcoats.

SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.

DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.

PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].