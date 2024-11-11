Assisted dying bill offers ‘strictest safeguards in world’, says MP

Terminally ill adults with less than six months to live and who have a wish to end their own lives will be able to do so if approved by two doctors and the High Court under a bill being voted on later this month.

MPs will debate Kim Leadbeater’s private members’ bill on November 29, which would allow terminally ill adults to have the choice to end their life.

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill will only apply to people who are already dying and excludes both disability and mental illness as eligibility criteria.

Under the legislation, a terminally ill person resident in England and Wales who expected to die within six months will be able to choose to end their life, provided they have the mental capacity to make such a choice. At each stage of the process, the person must express a “clear, settled and informed” wish, free from coercion or pressure. Those wanting to end their lives would need to make two separate declarations, witnessed and signed, with the option available to change their mind at any time.

Two independent doctors would need to be satisfied that the person is eligible and, if necessary, consult a specialist in their condition and receive an assessment from an expert on their mental capacity. The application would then go before a High Court judge.

Both doctors would have to satisfy themselves that the person is eligible and has made the decision voluntarily and ensure the person is making an informed choice, including being made aware of other treatment options, including palliative and hospice care.

No doctor will be under any obligation to participate in any part of the process, according to the bill, and medication to end their life must be self-administered.

Bill ‘provides strictest safeguards anywhere in world’

MP for Spen Valley Kim Leadbeater, who is putting forward the bill, said: “On November 29, MPs will be deciding whether to allow my bill to go forward for further detailed scrutiny and amendment by both Houses of Parliament. It was my responsibility to put before them the best possible legislation and I believe I have done that.

“It has been nearly a decade since the Commons last voted on the issue and it could easily be as long before they get another opportunity, so I was determined to get this right. I have consulted widely with medical and legal experts, the palliative care and hospice sectors, disability rights activists and faith leaders and have heard from many, many people with their own personal experience of why the current law is not fit for purpose. This has been a thorough and robust process.

“MPs now have almost three weeks to look closely at this bill before the debate. I remain ready and willing to answer any questions they may have, because I don’t underestimate the seriousness of the issue. For my part, I have looked closely at the evidence from other jurisdictions and I believe this bill not only offers protections to people nearing the end of their lives that they don’t have at present, but also provides for the strictest safeguards anywhere in the world.

“I believe it is our duty as parliamentarians to give these proposals careful scrutiny and I hope MPs will agree with me that we can offer the safest choice to those who want it at the end of their lives, while at the same time working to make our already excellent palliative care provision even better and protecting the rights of people with disabilities, mental illness and other challenges to have all the support and care they need throughout their lives.”

Cabinet split on controversial bill

Labour MPs will get a free vote on the bill, which has divided the Cabinet. Several members, including Health Secretary Wes Streeting, Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds and Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood, have already signalled they will vote against the bill when it comes to a vote later this month.

Science Secretary Peter Kyle, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy and Northern Ireland Secretary Hillary Benn have all expressed support for the bill.

Some members of the Cabinet, including Chancellor Rachel Reeves, are understood to still be undecided on the matter.