‘I’m an ex-hospice nurse with long-term conditions. I don’t want to die in pain’

I’ve just retired after almost 45 years of nursing, much of which has been spent caring for people at the end of their lives. I’ve worked at a senior level in hospices, NHS wards care homes, and in peoples own homes.

I’ve always tried to make sure that my patients have had a ‘good death’, free of pain and discomfort. But that isn’t always possible.

Painkillers and drugs to dry up oral secretions, which should prevent horrors such as a ‘death rattle’ or Cheyne-Stokes breathing, don’t always work.

We know that at least one English King, George V, had an assisted death, though history doesn’t record if this was at George V’s own request.

I’m aware of and have witnessed doctors assisting their colleagues, and on two occasions a senior nurse, to die at a time of their choosing – ensuring that those people had a dignified death.

Why should assisted dying be denied to others who want to choose the time of their own death?

I live with numerous long-term medical conditions, including kidney failure.

I don’t want to die in pain, with my organs shutting down, causing me to have a slow, uncomfortable death. My partner and both my children are aware of my wishes and support my decision. A change in the law cannot come quickly enough for me.

The small but vociferous disabled campaigners in Not Dead Yet do not represent all disabled people.

I’m aware of one group of disabled campaigners where over hlaf of their membership support assisted dying.

Another disability organisation has decided to remain neutral in this debate, because over half of their board members are supportive of assisted dying. All of their board members have long-term medical conditions.

