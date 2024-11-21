John Prescott: Hull to fly flag at half mast following former deputy PM’s death

The city John Prescott represented in parliament will fly its flag at half mast to mark the passing of the former deputy prime minister.

The Labour grandee’s death was announced by his family this morning, who revealed he passed away “peacefully” yesterday at the age of 86.

Hull City Council has announced that the Guildhall flag will fly at half mast today in his memory. Prescott represented the constituency of Kingston upon Hull East between 1970 and 2010.

Labour group leader on Hull City Council Daren Hale said: “Even after his 40 years as MP for Hull East, John participated fully in local life, and we feel personally privileged that he still found time to pop into the Guildhall to see us after catching the bus down from Sutton from time to time.”

Further tributes are expected to be paid at the authority’s full council meeting today.

Hull City Council leader Mike Ross said: “John was a remarkable figure who had a tremendous impact on the course of the nation. He was an extremely significant figure in the Labour government of Tony Blair, who oversaw important changes to how the country was run.

“He was, though, always committed to his constituency and the city of Hull and there are many organisations in the city that benefited from his help and assistance.”

