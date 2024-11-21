Alan Johnson: John Prescott ‘always feared he’d be known for one punch’

Former Labour frontbencher Alan Johnson has reflected on the legacy of John Prescott, whose death aged 86 was announced by his family this morning.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Johnson said Prescott “always feared he’d only be known for one punch” – referencing the moment when the former deputy prime minister punched a protestor who had thrown an egg at him in Wales.

But he added that the incident was a sign of Prescott’s authenticity as a politician. Johnson said: “Lots of us talk now in politics about the importance of authenticity. John had it in spades and probably didn’t know it.”

READ MORE: John Prescott: Updates on latest tributes as PM and Blair praise ‘true Labour giant’

'John always feared he'd only be known for one punch' Former deputy Prime Minister John Prescott has died at the age of 86 and on #BBCBreakfast his friend Alan Johnson said the moment he punched a protestor during the 2001 General Election campaign demonstrated his… pic.twitter.com/erMl0SW0tm — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) November 21, 2024

In a 2019 interview with The Guardian, Prescott said: “When I do die, after 50 years in politics, all they will show on the news is 60 seconds of me thumping a fellow in Wales.”

But Johnson added that Prescott showed authenticity in other aspects of his life and political career too.

“He said what he thought, and he didn’t dress it up in any kind of language. He didn’t adopt some kind of persona. He was the same John who worked on the ships and the same John who worked his way through the trade union movement,” he said.

READ MORE: Obituary by his former adviser: ‘John’s story is Labour’s story’

READ MORE: Family ask for donations in his memory to help fund Alzheimer’s research

Blyth and Ashington MP Ian Lavery also shared the punch clip in his tribute to Prescott, describing him as a “giant in British politics”.

R.I.P John Prescott a giant in British politics. Took no bullshit. pic.twitter.com/mVtL6BPQQV — Ian Lavery (@IanLaveryMP) November 21, 2024

SIGN UP: Get the best daily roundup and analysis of Labour news and comment in our newsletter

For more from LabourList, follow us on Threads, Bluesky, X, Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp.