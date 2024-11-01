LabourList job vacancies: We’re hiring – join as our new Business and Operations Manager (Events and Fundraising)

Job title: Business and Operations Manager (Events and Fundraising)

Working for: LabourList

Location: London

Salary: Negotiable and dependent on experience

Length of contract: Full-time, one year with possibility of extension

Deadline: 7am on Monday November 18, but applications will be assessed on a rolling basis and we reserve the right to close the vacancy early.

About LabourList and this role



LabourList is the leading dedicated media platform covering all things Labour, providing breaking news, insider analysis and robust party debate through our website, daily newsletter and events programme.

We are looking for a new colleague to lead our business work alongside the editor, at an exciting and important moment for us with Labour now in power.

One day you could be sourcing new sponsorship for events or content or organising panel and social events; another day you could be planning our budget or handling payroll, invoicing and accounts.

We are supportive but independent of Labour, with readers, writers and speakers from across the party and beyond, from many MPs and members to policy experts.

We have hosted many events with leading Labour figures, and former Labour leader Neil Kinnock has called us a “wonderful” resource for the labour movement – while columnist Polly Toynbee has said she “couldn’t do without LabourList’s information and analysis”.

The role is likely to be mainly remote-working, but with some London co-working, meetings and events required, and very occasional work elsewhere.

What the job role is likely to involve:



Events

Planning, promoting and delivering a programme of successful panel, social or other events in person or online

Raising revenue from events by securing sponsorship and selling tickets, helping fund our day-to-day journalism

Fundraising

Securing further funding opportunities more widely, from advertorials or adverts to sponsored LabourList editorial partnerships, from seeking out new grants to building donations from readers

Building relationships with potential partners, donors and event speakers across and beyond Labour

Working with ad partners to assist with their clients' ad campaigns

Working with ad partners to assist with their clients’ ad campaigns

Finances

Planning and monitoring the organisation’s budget with the editor

Making, invoicing for and following up on external payments due

Managing payroll, HMRC payments and expenses

Working with external accountants to maintain company accounts

Operations

Taking responsibility for record keeping and organisation of documents

Writing board meeting agendas, minutes and other relevant documents

Supporting the organisation with other ad hoc work flexibly as required in a small team, such as HR or support on editorial projects

What we’re looking for in applicants:



This role is likely to suit someone who is:

Highly organised and attentive to detail, with the ability to balance, keep track of and deliver on competing priorities to deadlines

A good communicator able to promote LabourList in person and in writing, and to build and maintain good relations and work collaboratively with key stakeholders – from event or ad partners and MPs to LabourList colleagues and board members

Able to adapt and learn quickly in a varied role where duties could evolve in a fast-moving political and media environment

Available to work at Labour party conference in September 2025 (and ideally to attend at least part of Labour conference this year to see our work)

Interested in and supportive of Labour politics

Able to work occasional antisocial hours when events or tight deadlines require

It’s likely to suit someone with experience of:

Directly generating income for an organisation or campaign

Organising and running events, from design to marketing to on-the-ground oversight

Leading projects from conception to completion

Preparing and analysing budgets

If you can meet most but not all of the criteria listed, we would still encourage you to apply. Note also this is not an exhaustive or fixed list of duties, which may develop over time in a small team.

How to apply for this role:

To apply, please send your CV and a cover letter outlining how your skills and experiences match the job description and person specification above, and a few lines on why you want the role, to [email protected]. If you have any questions please also contact us via the same email (and there’s no such thing as a stupid question).

We are seeking applications from everyone, but would particularly encourage those from backgrounds under-represented in senior media or political roles to apply.

