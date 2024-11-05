‘Do not fall into the speed trap – Labour must take the time to get rail nationalisation right’

SPONSORED POST

The government is readying its strategy for overhauling Britain’s railways. It has great ambitions to get the job done quickly, but not taking the time to get reform right could have grave ramifications for workers, passengers, and services.

Having worked on the United Kingdom’s railway for nearly four decades, I understand and welcome the reasoning behind nationalisation. A single system – under Great British Railways (GBR) – that unifies this country’s rail network has the potential to be truly transformational for Britain.

The government’s stated aim of ‘moving fast and fixing things’ is admirable, particularly in the face of public pressure, but quick fixes are rarely sustainable. I urge the Labour Government to heed passengers’ and industry experts’ calls: take the time to get rail nationalisation right and establish a lasting legacy that we can all be proud of.

‘Phased approach would allow time to grow capacity’

Firstly, the Department for Transport-owned Operator of Last Resort (DOHL), which would absorb the private operators while GBR is still being set up, is not ready. Not only does it have clear resourcing challenges, but its record of handling the operators it already controls is woeful.

Cancelled and stripped-back services have led to surging subsidies paid to these operators. It’s no wonder that Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, has been increasingly outspoken about its record, following recent ‘do not travel’ warnings in the North West of England.

There is a rational alternative: a strategy that doesn’t just snatch at the first available contract but instead takes a considered, non-chronological approach. This would allow the DfT to focus on fixing structural issues while GBR is still under development before rolling out country-wide reforms.

This phased approach would allow time for the new government to grow DOHL’s capacity and ensure lessons can be adopted to prevent issues throughout nationalisation and beyond.

‘Moving fast could cause further delays to new services’

Secondly, the strategy must prioritise passengers. By focusing on the problem areas first, well-performing operators can continue to provide excellent services to customers. As an added benefit, these operators also provide relief to the Treasury in the form of low subsidies, or in the case of Greater Anglia, a net profit. This point was repeatedly raised by Labour peers in the House of Lords during scrutiny of the Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Bill.

Lord Snape acknowledged: “Greater Anglia is not just a success so far as its operations are concerned; it is a financial success as well,” adding: “Greater Anglia is forecast to repay to His Majesty’s Treasury around £100 million in the current financial year.”

Dealing with the gravest problems first is cost-efficient for taxpayers, benefits passengers and will give DfT vital breathing space to fix the systemic issues passengers face. Allowing this level of service to continue also encourages other operators to improve their performance.

Moving fast could interrupt operators that are midway through critical upgrades. For example, West Midlands Trains is halfway through a £1bn investment programme to boost its fleet with 110 state-of-the-art trains and new network infrastructure to accommodate the new stock. Transitioning before this is complete in 2026 would inevitably cause delays to the programme and impact passengers, who I know are very much looking forward to the new services beginning as soon as possible.

‘Hasty reform could compromise safety and reliability’

Thirdly, the transition must have safety at its core. Transitioning large-scale public infrastructure to public ownership is very complex and incorporates a myriad of stakeholders, from the train operating companies to the unions.

As GBR is still being set up, a hasty reform could compromise safety and service reliability. An orderly, safety-first approach will help ensure that the new system is sustainable and delivers results in the long term.

Some estimates indicate only three months will be allotted to private operators to hand over operations. Having recently handed over ScotRail’s operations to the Scottish government, I can attest that three months is far too short. Nine months to a year is a far more practical timeline to ensure a successful transition that safeguards workers and ensures minimal disruptions for passengers.

‘Do not fall into the speed trap’

The public is rightfully frustrated with some of the rail services across this country, and the government is right to want to deal with them urgently – especially given the long-term economic growth that a joined-up, modern and functioning railway will bring.

My one warning – as a veteran of this business – is do not fall into the speed trap. A chaotic transition that adds delays, cancellations and compromises on passenger safety will cost the Government in political capital and unnecessary taxpayer expense and will only further frustrate the public in the run up to the next election.

These reforms are a once in a generation opportunity to make meaningful and lasting changes to our railways. The Government must focus on reforms that will stand the test of time by fixing the failures while preserving the successes of existing operators.

By prioritising passengers and focusing on creating a network that is safe, reliable, and capable, faith in our railways will be restored. A rail network that is modern, efficient and dependable is nothing short of what the British public deserves. The opportunity to deliver this proud legacy is in this Government’s hands.