US election 2024: Trump secures second term after wins in battleground states

Donald Trump will return to the White House after securing victories in key battleground states in the presidential election.

DecisionDeskHQ and Fox News have said Trump has reached the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency with victories in Pennsylvania and Georgia, states Biden won in 2020, as well as North Carolina.

The former president also maintains leads against Kamala Harris in the other four battleground states; Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan. He is also currently on track to win the popular vote, a feat he did not manage to achieve in his 2016 victory.

Trump becomes the first president since Grover Cleveland to secure a non-consecutive second term.

Leads for Harris in the Midwest states evaporated as the night went on and the votes were counted, leaving the Harris campaign without a pathway to victory.

The election had been expected to be a close race, with polling putting Harris and Trump almost neck and neck across all seven of the key battleground states.

As of 7am UK time, Trump has secured 270 electoral votes, with Harris on 213.