PM hits out at Whitehall in Plan for Change speech

© Pres Panayotov/Shutterstock.com

Keir Starmer has criticised Whitehall in his Plan for Change speech as he outlined his pledges for his government.

In his speech at Pinewood Studios, the Prime Minister has unveiled six milestones for the government, including putting more police on the streets and improving living standards.

Starmer said his Plan for Change would “commit Whitehall to mission-led government” and said: “I make no apologies for sticking to our plan and no apologies for fixing the eyes of Whitehall not on the distraction of Westminster but on the long-term good of our country.”

He also hit out at Whitehall and said: “I don’t think there’s a swamp to be drained here. But I do think too many people in Whitehall are comfortable in the tepid bath of managed decline.”

