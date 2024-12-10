‘Could Labour’s winning strategy save France’s fractured left?’

France is having a Liz Truss moment. Michel Barnier has become the shortest-serving Prime Minister in French history, undone by a fractured parliament and widespread discontent. With national debt surpassing €3 trillion and only 3% of citizens “satisfied” with the state of the nation, it all feels very nostalgique for us Brits.

In this political circus, Marine Le Pen is the true ringmaster. Her party’s strong European election showing rattled Macron, and his gamble on an early general election backfired.

While Le Pen’s Rassemblement National (RN) fell short of a majority, her conditional support for Barnier’s premiership secured big concessions on taxes and health insurance.

When Barnier collapsed last week, it was Le Pen’s MPs who brought down the guillotine.

The fractured left

Despite Le Pen’s influence, the RN does not hold the most seats in France’s National Assembly.

That position belongs to the New Popular Front (NPF), a coalition comprising the far-left La France Insoumise (LFI), the Communist Party, the more moderate Socialist Party, and the Greens.

One might expect the NPF to lead the new government, but internal chaos and infighting have undermined their ability to use their numerical advantage effectively.

Lessons from Labour’s transformation

As a Brit in France, I’ve learned that advice from across the Channel isn’t always welcome, but the parallels with our old Party are striking: a divided left losing its working-class base to the right while prioritising ideological purity over voter concerns.

Labour’s transformation under Sir Keir Starmer offers key lessons for France’s left. His three-pronged strategy—to reform his party, expose Tory weakness, and show readiness to govern—provides a roadmap for revival.

The obvious difference is that the French left is a fractured coalition, while Labour is a single party.

While this makes change harder, the lessons are the same: the NPF must unite and focus on voters’ real concerns.

Labour must also heed France’s warning. Le Pen’s strategy of exploiting frustration with issues like the cost of living, immigration, and net zero offers a playbook for Reform UK if Labour loses touch with voters.

Change the party

Unity has long been the Achilles’ heel of France’s left. The New Popular Front’s (NPF) previous coalition, NUPES, collapsed over disputes on Gaza, Ukraine, and a domestic violence case.

While Barnier proposed €60 billion in spending cuts and tax hikes, the left spent its energy on internal disputes. LFI leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon—often compared to Jeremy Corbyn—has pushed divisive initiatives, including repealing anti-terrorism measures brought in by coalition partners.

These controversies have left scars, with 80% of French voters now viewing Mélenchon as an obstacle to the left’s revival. With the French presidential elections approaching, some suggest that LFI’s role is complicating the left’s efforts toward unity and success.

The Socialists’ proposal to collaborate with Macron on forming a new government has also sparked concern among Green partners, who fear it may sideline working-class voters.

In contrast, Starmer’s leadership prioritised discipline and reform.

He decisively tackled antisemitism, removing implicated MPs and modernising the party with structural changes, including overhauling leadership election rules. Starmer realigned Labour’s message with traditional values, writing op-eds on themes like the legacy of the WWII generation, hard work, and family.

He’s also ventured into traditionally challenging territory for Labour—building ties with the armed forces and committing to border security.

This disciplined approach has restored Labour’s credibility. The lesson for the NPF? Unity, focus, and disciplined leadership are essential to reclaiming power.

Taking the fight to the right

Disillusionment with French politics is deep. Ipsos polling shows 87% of citizens believe the country is in decline, with trust in political institutions at historic lows.

Labour faced similar dismay but regained credibility by systematically undermining the Tories’ record and defining a plan.

Starmer’s team framed the narrative around “14 years of failure,” using targeted ads to highlight why voters have switched from Tory to Labour, re-framing him as a credible alternative.

Le Pen’s RN, though ascendant, remains vulnerable. Tactical voting has kept RN in third place in recent elections, and Le Pen herself faces trial over €4.5 million in alleged embezzlement.

Her decision to topple Macron has unsettled key constituencies, including pensioners and business leaders, leaving an opening for the left to present itself as a party of stability.

Ready to govern

The French left’s policy platform was well-received in the latest election, with promises to raise the minimum wage and impose price ceilings on essential goods. Yet recent polls show Le Pen’s party still leads public trust in tackling the cost-of-living crisis and the deficit.

Labour’s focus on local issues, like NHS waiting times and pothole repairs, has helped rebuild trust, echoing the past successes of Morgan McSweeney’s work in Barking and Dagenham to counter far-right sentiment.

Starmer and Reeves have also strengthened Labour’s economic credibility by engaging business leaders and demonstrating fiscal responsibility. Amid such turmoil, the French left must prove its competency to lead the economy and rally growth.

A path forward for France’s left

France’s left faces steep challenges, but Labour’s journey offers a blueprint for revival.

By uniting under disciplined leadership and prioritising voters’ concerns, the NPF can rebuild trust and momentum. Without this focus, they risk ceding more ground to the far right.

Labour, too, must learn from France. Reform UK came second in 98 constituencies last election—89 of them against Labour. Staying ahead demands unity, exposing the cracks in Farage’s plans, and delivering a clear, compelling vision for government.

The stakes are high on both sides of the Channel. France’s left must rally or risk irrelevance, while Labour can’t afford to let Reform UK exploit its blind spots. Both face a battle to shape the future.

