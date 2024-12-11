More than a quarter of Labour voters want party to work with Lib Dems and Greens, research finds

Advocates of a progressive alliance have been given a boost as new research shows a sizeable portion of Labour’s voter base wants the party to collaborate more with other progressive parties.

Data in left wing think tank Compass’s new report Thin Ice shows that a third of Labour voters want the party to work more closely with the Liberal Democrats, and just over a quarter want the same with the Greens.

The report reads: “To ensure an electoral coalition for the coming years to deliver on their plan for a decade of national renewal, Labour needs to appeal to the progressive majority rather than fighting for the tiny slither of Tory swing voters in marginals, who only back Labour when the Tories are unfit for office and when Labour rules out radical reform.”

Compass further cautioned that progressive parties are not the only ones interested in co-operation with around 40% of both Reform and Conservative voters wanting their respective parties of choice to work together.

The think tank urged the party to bolster its progressive base of support instead of attempting to appeal to the centre-right.

“With the Conservatives under Kemi Badenoch reaching right, Labour is reaching into a colder voter base that has more appetite for cooperation with the right-wing. That is the wrong way.”

However, 21% of Labour voters polled did not want to see Labour work with any other parties, suggesting such a feeling in the party’s ranks is not unanimous.

