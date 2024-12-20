‘Working in Westminster: How to cope as a new parliamentary staffer’

No MP is the same. Working for an individual person means that each parliamentary staffer has a different experience. It may be weird to start an article with a disclaimer, but it is necessary.

Sometimes there can be a good match between an MP and a staffer, other times not. This is not necessarily a poor reflection on either, often it just does not work out.

It can take time for the relationship to work. After a bit, you will get a better insight of what your MP is interested in and how they prefer speeches written.

Parliament is a weird and wonderful place to work. It is strange to think that thousands of people queue to visit our workplace every year. Yet each morning as I zig-zag between tourists stopping to take pictures with Big Ben on my walk over Westminster Bridge, I still get a sense of pride that this is where I work. I’d never even been to London before a sixth-form trip.

The first piece of advice I can give it to simply get involved. Parliament can be a lonely place to work when you first arrive. When I got here, I was working in a quiet office with just my MP, with barely any other staffers on my corridor.

Starting out in the job

The first few weeks I hated it. I felt out of place, I did not know anyone, and everyone else seemed to know everyone. I awkwardly looked out for red lanyards sat nearby in Terrace Cafeteria to strike up conversations.

After a while of feeling like a new kid at school, I got involved with a Labour Staff Network event and Labour Parliamentary Staff Football. Look out for staff socials as many go to MPs’ inboxes. The Labour Women’s Parliamentary Staff Network also put on some great events and socials throughout the year.

All of these are a good way to get to know fellow staffers who can relate to your experiences. Often the job can be tough and demanding, yet your fellow staffers are a source of information and advice.

At this stage I will remind all staffers the importance of joining a union. There are two for MPs’ staffers, with both GMB and Unite having branches. I will mention that I am a workplace rep for the GMB Members’ Staff branch, alongside a wonderful team of reps who will always fight for staffers.

Unions provide a way to meet new colleagues, they campaign on issues to make Parliament a better workplace, and they can support you in your time of need at work should you ever need it.

All the groups and unions come with relevant WhatsApp groups that are very much worth joining. You can ask questions or even impress your boss by getting through to a staffer of an MP they have been trying to get to join an APPG. Your network can be invaluable in supporting your MP. Politics is about people after all.

Being a team player

It is important to remember that you are part of a team. Keep in touch with the constituency team and work with them wherever possible. Aligning constituency work with Parliament can be a recipe for success.

To survive in Parliament, you do need to learn a bit of internal geography. The Parliamentary Estate, particularly the Palace of Westminster, is a maze.

There are maps on the intranet, but the best way to find your way around is to explore. Do not be afraid for asking for help if you are lost from the doorkeepers or other House staff (grey passholders). They are a great source of information and have been around longer than many MPs, let alone staff.

Above all the best advice is to make the most of your time in Parliament. If there are issues you care about whether that is on a personal level or for future career prospects, look out for events and meetings and go along. Yes, do your job supporting your MP and do it well.

But if there are issues you care about, don’t be afraid of getting involved.

