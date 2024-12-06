Tory-Labour switchers back EU ties more than most voters, poll reveals

Voters who switched from the Tories to Labour at the general election are slightly more likely than average to say Britain should prioritise trade with the EU, a new poll suggests.

One Labour MP said it added to the case for the government working to bring down trade barriers with Europe post-Brexit, which could also help deliver the rising living standards promised in the government’s Plan for Change.

The survey of more than 4,000 people by YouGov on behalf of Best for Britain found 44% of voters backed closer EU commercial ties. But part of the poll shared exclusively with LabourList shows that number even rises to 48% among former Tory voters who backed Labour in 2024.

Among all Labour supporters, the figure is 61%. By contrast just 19% said the government should prioritise US trade, falling slightly to 17% among Tory-Labour switchers, and just 7% among Labour voters overall.

It comes after the Prime Minister said in a recent speech Britain did not need to choose between closer ties with the US and the EU. Starmer said Britain would not “turn away” from partnership with the US, and said he would build relations with the EU.

The Best for Britain group is the Secretariat for the new cross-party, cross-industry UK Trade and Business Commission.

Andrew Lewin, new Labour MP for Welwyn Hatfield and new chair of the UK Trade and Business Commission, said: “New polling shows that a stronger trading relationship with the EU is not only popular with the public in general, but is especially so with voters who switched from the Conservatives to Labour in July. Now is a real moment of opportunity for all of us who want a closer relationship with our largest trading partner.

“As the Prime Minister rightly said yesterday, raising living standards will be the defining mission of this parliament. To unlock the growth we need, I know our government will look at every option available to us. That must include bringing down trade barriers with the European Union.”

Naomi Smith, Chief Executive of Best for Britain said: “This new polling should give the Government the confidence to pursue closer ties with the EU, not only because it is the right lever to pull to fuel economic growth and increase our security, but because it is what the public clearly wants.

“Far from being a risk, these results suggest that a closer relationship with our European neighbours will actually bolster Labour’s popularity. Now is the time to be bold.”

