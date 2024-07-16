European Political Community summit: ‘How can Starmer revive UK-EU ties?’

As Keir Starmer prepares to host the upcoming European Political Community summit at Blenheim Palace, he faces a complex landscape of challenges and opportunities.

This gathering, which brings together leaders from across Europe, including both EU and non-EU states, presents a crucial moment for the Labour leader to reshape the UK’s relationship with our continental neighbours. However, the path ahead is fraught with potential pitfalls.

A balancing act at home

Starmer walks a tightrope between satisfying voters who seek tangible benefits from closer EU ties, and maintaining a distinct UK position to fend off accusations of Brexit backsliding.

The British public, grappling with the cost of living crisis, will be keenly watching for signs of progress in areas such as economic growth and national security. Simultaneously, Starmer must project independence to avoid alienating those still wary of European entanglements.

Either way Brexit’s economic consequences have been real, with the Office for Budget Responsibility citing a 4% potential reduction in productivity.

It was good to see Chancellor Rachel Reeves has been honest about the challenges telling the Financial Times (17June 2024): “The majority of people in the City have not regarded Brexit as being a great opportunity for their businesses”. Indeed, services and financial services were pretty much excluded from Boris Johnson’s damaging Brexit deal.

It seems Labour remains weary falling in the perceived “Brexit trap”. But the public mood has changed: 57% of Britons of all ages now think leaving the EU was wrong.

Brexit was not a topic of conversation on the doorsteps in the general election. A poll for Best for Britain found in 631 of 632 UK constituencies, voters prefer a Labour government pursuing closer EU ties over the current distant stance. And it showed, Labour won back the Red Wall.

Even Leave voters now prioritise “mutually beneficial” policies, citing: “As a small nation, we can’t be picky on who we trade with.” This group similarly regretted the impact of Brexit in certain areas of their life and livelihoods.

They wanted to see fewer restrictions on their ability to travel and work abroad: with concerns about the introduction of new visa waiver forms, and on the post-Brexit restrictions on living abroad visa-free for over three months. This negative experience is unlikely to improve as EU food imports to the UK are about to get more expensive and complicated as the Government starts implementing full border checks.

The economic imperative is stark. Across sectors, businesses decry fresh trade barriers stifling growth and investment. And as Lord Cameron kindly pointed out we cannot send the boats back to France because we cut off the mechanism to do so when we left the EU.

I do not see the UK rejoining the European Union in my lifetime, even if other Member States would even entertain this idea. But against a backdrop of economic challenges and global geopolitical tensions, Starmer must explore alternative avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation.

However, concerns about regulatory divergence and fair competition loom in the background. The Labour leader will need to present creative solutions that protect UK interests while addressing EU concerns about maintaining a level playing field.

Navigating European scepticism

The summit presents a maze of diverse interests among EU member states. Starmer must navigate these waters, addressing potential scepticism from EU leaders about UK intentions.

Some European politicians may harbour reservations stemming from the Brexit process, requiring Starmer to rebuild trust and demonstrate the UK’s reliability as a partner.

Years of Brexit-related tensions have eroded trust between the UK and its European partners. Starmer’s challenge is not just to discuss policy but to convince EU leaders of the UK’s sincerity and reliability.

This may involve acknowledging past missteps and outlining a clear vision for future cooperation.

Policy minefields

Several policy areas present significant challenges. First, Starmer faces the daunting task of seeking enhanced economic ties, and benefits, without full Single Market access.

This delicate dance involves exploring innovative solutions that respect EU principles while delivering benefits to the UK and European economies. In addition, post-Brexit the UK must redefine its role in European security structures. Starmer needs to articulate a vision for collaboration that maintains UK sovereignty while contributing meaningfully to shared security challenges.

Labour’s commitment to NATO and the Ukraine provide a solid platform to achieve success in this field. John Healey has said Britain and the EU must raise military spending to counter Russia as he pledged that the UK will be ‘leading European nation’ in NATO. But what does this mean in practice?

Labour has promised to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP from its existing level of 2.32% but it has not yet said when it will do this. And while there’s agreement on the urgency of climate action, aligning specific commitments and implementation strategies may prove challenging, especially given differing national priorities and economic considerations.

Finally, migration and border control remains persistently thorny issue requires Starmer to balance calls for cooperation with the need to demonstrate control over UK borders.

The Northern Ireland conundrum

The Northern Ireland Protocol remains a significant hurdle in UK-EU relations.

Starmer must address ongoing concerns while balancing unionist and nationalist interests. Any proposed solutions will be scrutinised closely by all parties, adding another layer of complexity to the negotiations.

A new path ahead?

The challenges caused by Brexit are numerous, but so too are the opportunities for a Labour government to repair the damage and forge a new path.

As Starmer steps onto the European stage at the European Political Community summit, he carries with him the hopes of many for a new chapter in UK-EU relations – one characterised by cooperation, mutual respect, security and shared prosperity. The coming days will reveal whether he can start turning this into reality.

Success will require not only diplomatic skill but also a clearer vision for the UK’s place in Europe and the world. The Labour leader must articulate how closer European ties can deliver tangible benefits to the British people without being seen to compromise on the principles of sovereignty that drove the Brexit vote.

A consistent theme coming out from many EU capitals is the desire to reignite youth mobility – school trips, young people studying at British universities and seeking job opportunities.

The European Commission’s ill-timed proposal – in the run up of the general election – for a UK-EU youth mobility scheme was quickly declined by both Conservatives and Labour. However, allowing young Britons to live, work, or study in Europe for up to four years could open invaluable exchanges.

Unhelpful timing perhaps – with a general election on the horizon in the UK – but an imminently sensible and welcome proposal for anyone who supports a thriving UK economy, and a reset of UK-EU relations, and a poll by YouGov found 68% of Britons support such a scheme, including 53% of Leave voters.

Smoother passport control for Britons going on holiday to the sun will also be popular. Mutual recognition of professional qualifications makes sense, and less bureaucratic hurdles for musicians and arts to tour around Europe would be a great boost for the cultural sector.

As the summit approaches, all eyes will be on Starmer. His performance at this European gathering could well set the tone for the UK’s European relations in the years to come. A positive reception could bolster his credentials as a statesman capable of repairing crucial international relationships.

In 2026 a new UK-EU trade negotiation awaits. Sooner rather than later Labour will have to set out its vision for a renewed partnership with our European partners.

This could include a security pact, youth mobility schemes, regulatory alignment to rejuvenate trade flows, energy security cooperation, joining EU agencies and forums in fields like counterterrorism and illegal migration, or a phased long-term plan exploring options like a pan-European Mediterranean style pact.

For the Labour leader, Blenheim is more than just another international meeting – it’s a pivotal moment in his quest to reconnect Britain to the European and global stage, resetting the UK’s European partnerships, and rebuilding friendships, for security and prosperity.

