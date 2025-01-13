AI: Unions warn artificial intelligence risks ‘surveillance and discrimination’

Two large Labour-affiliated trade unions have warned about the impact of artificial intelligence on workers, hours after Keir Starmer pledged to make the UK a “great AI superpower”.

The Prime Minister said in a speech today that AI meant changes in jobs rather than lost jobs, but the unions, which are both major financial backers of the party, said that workers must have a say in how the new technology is implemented.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said her union’s members had already experienced major changes to their working conditions, leaving some feeling “alienated and demotivated”.

“We also have serious concerns about matters such as AI-powered surveillance and discrimination by algorithm, particularly with ‘high-risk’ decisions like recruitment, performance assessments and discipline,” she said.

“After years of fighting against discrimination, there is now the genuine threat of it being further embedded through AI, against women, Black and Asian ethnic minority, disabled and LGBTQ+ workers.

“The introduction of AI in the workplace must be something that happens with workers and not to workers. Government, employers, and unions all need to be working together to avoid the potential dangers of workplace AI.”

Unison warning over algorithm decisions made ‘on the sly’

Meanwhile UNISON said the new technology must be managed “carefully and responsibly”.

“That means proper input from workers and all parts of society to ensure it’s not only the voice of big tech being heard,” UNISON policy officer Kate Jones said.

“UK workers have vast expertise and insight that can help shape AI development in ways to benefit everyone. The technology must be used to enhance jobs and services, not cut corners, costs and human input.

“History shows that when workers have a real say in how new technologies are developed and used, society is all the better for it.

“AI in the public sector has huge implications, from data privacy to bias and discrimination. The public needs to know their concerns are being addressed.

“No one wants their details being misused by tech giants or biased algorithms making decisions about their welfare on the sly.”

It comes after the Prime Minister said AI was the “defining opportunity” of our generation as he outlined the government’s AI plans, which include the creation of several AI growth zones and the building of a new supercomputer.

PM: ‘It’s about changed jobs, not lost jobs’

Asked by the BBC about AI taking worker’s jobs, he said: “I think we have to look at this through the lense of opportunity. So when it comes to jobs, the question isn’t the loss of jobs, it’s the change in jobs.

“To take an example, for a doctor who spends less time on the notes, that doctor can spend more time on the patient.

“It will change jobs, but it will change them for the better, same for teachers with the preparation of lessons. And that will be the story behind this, (AI will) change jobs so that we can get on with more of the human element to some extent.”

Among the criticisms following the Prime Minister’s speech, there was also cautious optimism from the Institute for Public Policy Research.

‘Whether we like it or not, AI will change everything’

Carsten Jung, head of AI at IPPR, said AI has the power to either disrupt the economy or transform it for the better.

“Our previous research found that AI could either lead to eight million job losses and no GDP gains, or no job losses and GDP gains worth up to £306bn a year,.”” he said.

“The government has today made it clear that it’s understood this potential and the need to steer AI towards a positive scenario.

“The government has fired the starting gun on giving AI deployment more strategic direction. Next to productivity, AI should also help solve big social challenges such as poor health and the energy transition. Rather than a scattergun approach, AI should be laser focussed on delivering the government’s missions. This will require big changes to the way tech policy is run.”

“Today’s announcement to invest big in public and private AI infrastructure will be crucial to achieve this. Running public AI on public computers will also be key to ensure citizens’ trust in the technology. Similarly, investing in our regulators so they’re equipped to regulate AI properly will need to go hand in hand with this.”

Writing for LabourList ahead of the speech, Ryan Wain, political director at the Tony Blair Institute, warned that if progressives don’t harness the power of AI, the populist right will.

“Whether we like it or not, AI will change everything,” he said. “It should be the progressive mission to harness it for our people by putting it at the heart of a new mode of government.”

