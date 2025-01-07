Labour voters would rather see Farage as PM over Reeves or Streeting, poll finds

Labour voters would rather see Nigel Farage become Prime Minister than Rachel Reeves or Wes Streeting, according to a recent poll.

The survey for LBC, conducted by More in Common, found that 15 percent of voters who backed Labour at the election would prefer to see the Reform UK leader become the next Prime Minister, higher than the ten percent who opted for the Chancellor and the eight percent who favour the Health Secretary.

Streeting attracted fewer supporters to become the next PM than Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, who saw nine percent of Labour voters pick her as their top choice to be the next to walk through the doors of Number 10.

However, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner was the top choice among Labour members, with one in five (20 percent) telling More in Common they would like to see her succeed Keir Starmer.

More than a third (38 percent) of Labour voters said they did not know who should be the next person to become Prime Minister after Starmer.

Amongst all voters, almost half (45 percent) said they were unsure who should be the next Prime Minister, with Farage placing as the favourite with 23 percent.

A Labour source told LBC: “The Labour government is getting on with delivering the Plan for Change. We’ve been clear from the outset that means taking the tough decisions needed to undo 14 years of Tory chaos and decline.

“While the opposition fight among themselves, the Labour government is putting in the hard yards to deliver much-needed growth, create more jobs, make people better off by putting more money in people’s pockets, rebuild Britain and get the NHS back on its feet.”

When asked whether he would like to become Prime Minister by the BBC’s Matt Chorley, Wes Streeting said: “I’ve always found this stupid in opposition, and I find this question even more daft now. We’re six months into this government. Keir Starmer led us to a big majority at the last election. He’ll be Prime Minister at the next election – I hope people give him permission to carry on for a second term, and all I’ll say to people is we’ve had to make some decisions that have been unpopular, but the one thing to understand about Keir Starmer is he is willing to make unpopular decisions if he thinks they are the right decision for the country.”

He also said: “I think I’ve got the best job I’ll ever do in my life at the moment.”

