Labour losing more votes to Greens and Lib Dems than Reform – YouGov

Labour is losing more voters to the Greens and Lib Dems than to Reform, despite Nigel Farage’s party now polling better than the Conservatives, according to a new survey by YouGov.

The voting intention survey – the first since the 2024 general election – makes painful reading for the government, as embattled Chancellor Rachel Reeves faces growing criticism over her management of the economy.

Only a slight majority of Labour’s 2024 general election voters, at 54%, would still vote for the party if a general election was held tomorrow, the survey found.

Former supporters are jumping ship to the Lib Dems, 7%, the Greens, 6%, Reform, 5%, and the Tories, 4%. A further 17% of the 2024 Labour voters say they don’t know who they would vote for currently.

The polling leaves Labour with a voting share of just 26%.

The survey also makes difficult reading for new Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, as her party slides into third place at 22% – three percentage points lower than Reform – who now poll as the second biggest party at 25%.

Labour remain by far the most popular party with young people, with 36% of 18-24 year olds saying they would vote for them. The Greens are in second place at 22%.

However, Reform have become the most popular right wing party, with 19%, dwarfing the Tories who have just 5% of the youth vote share.

The Tories continue to be the most popular party with the oldest voters, aged 65+, with 35% of the vote share. Reform come a close second at 30%, and Labour net just 14% of 65+ year olds.

Labour faces competition from different right wing parties depending on voters’ gender. The party comes in second place among men, at 27% to Reform’s 30%. Meanwhile Labour ties with the Tories among women, with 25% of the voting share each.

