Tameside councillor suspensions deepens turmoil for beleaguered CLP

The suspension of several councillors from the party over an ongoing WhatsApp group scandal marks the latest crisis for a beleaguered North West CLP – as Reform UK targets gains in the area.

Nine councillors on Tameside Council were suspended from Labour over the row, alongside a further two on Stockport Council.

The controversy comes after local council leader Ged Cooney resigned in October following a scathing report into the authority’s children’s services department, with claims of a “toxic” and “bullying” culture.

The Labour Party intervened in response to this crisis, implementing a campaign improvement board.

A party spokesperson said at the time: “Due to the unacceptable working practices at Tameside Labour Group, Labour have taken the decision to implement a campaign improvement board to bring about the culture change the group requires with immediate effect.”

READ MORE: WhatsApp row: 11 North West Labour councillors suspended on top of MPs

While the council is currently Labour-controlled – with the party holding 39 of the authority’s 57 seats – it risks facing a substantial challenge from independents and Reform UK in coming cycles.

Independents gained two seats from Labour in last year’s third-of-council election, while the Conservatives also took one.

Reform UK is also likely to be eyeing up gains in the area at future elections – with an MRP poll from late last year even suggesting that Angela Rayner and Jonathan Reynolds, who represent constituencies in the area, could lose their seats to Farage’s party.

All of the councillors and the Labour Party were contacted by LabourList for comment.

