Exclusive: Most Tory-Labour switchers back youth travel deal with EU

Two-thirds of voters who switched from the Tories to Labour at the last election want the government to negotiate a reciprocal EU-UK youth mobility scheme amid uncertainty over whether the government could back such a deal, LabourList can reveal.

In a poll of almost 15,000 people, undertaken by YouGov on behalf of Best for Britain, 67% of Tory to Labour switchers said they are in favour of the scheme which would give young people from the UK two years in the EU, and young Europeans two years in the UK, to work and travel.

This was more than more than four times as many as those who are opposed to the idea, at 16%.

Indeed, even when the time limit is increased to four years, the opposition remains low at 31%.

READ MORE: Does Runcorn and Helsby by-election loom?

The MRP analysis of the megapoll, seen by LabourList, shows that the scheme is also backed in Red Wall seats like Bishop Auckland, at 63% vs 19%, and Ashfield, at 59% vs 22% – which is held by Reform UK.

‘Youth mobility is good for Labour’

The scheme also commands majority support in every seat that Reform UK came second to Labour in 2024.

This will be of particular interest to Labour figures concerned about the threat from Nigel Farage’s party at the next election.

Cal Roscow, Director of Campaigns at Best for Britain, said the polling shows that a reciprocal EU-UK Youth Mobility Scheme could actually help Keir Starmer hold onto voters.

“Far from being a liability, this polling clearly shows that an EU-UK Youth Mobility scheme can actually help Keir Starmer hold onto the voters that delivered him the keys to Number 10 last year.

“Youth Mobility is good for young people, good for Britain and good for Labour.”

It comes just a day after Yvette Cooper played down suggestions the scheme was on the cards while being questioned in the Commons. This is despite a report in The Times which suggested the Prime Minister would offer one during his negotiations with the EU.

Cooper told the Commons the scheme was not part of Labour’s future plans, adding “we are clear that net migration needs to come down”.

Some in the Labour fold worried about Reform will share her desire to focus on reducing immigration, but the scheme does have some support among some backbenchers.

Labour MP Andrew Lewin, chair of the crossparty UK Trade and Business Commission, told LabourList: “I am proud that our government is the first in 15 years committed to building a closer relationship with the EU. Now is the time to be ambitious and it is my hope that a reciprocal Youth Mobility scheme is part of the much needed reset in relations. “A youth mobility deal would extend opportunities for young people, help grow our economy and reaffirm to our partners in the EU that we are serious about a closer relationship ahead of the key UK/EU summit on the 19th May.”

The Cabinet Office has been contacted for comment.

For more from LabourList, subscribe to our daily newsletter roundup of all things Labour – and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, Threads, X or Facebook .