Adolescence: ‘There is a danger of losing young men to extremist ideas’

We’ve all been drawn in by it, haven’t we? The Netflix drama ‘Adolescence’ has become a cultural sensation, with journalists, politicians, and commentators rushing to find the right words to explain what we’ve seen and to start the all-too-predictable conversations about lessons learned.

This is a familiar pattern. Once again, the creative industries, often seen as superficial or lightweight, have managed to hold a mirror up to our society and reflect back at us an issue that has been right in front of our noses. The show’s impact has been so significant that it has even triggered a wearisome backlash from the far-right on Twitter. High praise indeed.

I binge-watched all four episodes in one go on a Sunday night. The story revolves around a 13-year-old boy who is arrested for murdering a female classmate. It explores the dark sides of social media bullying, the damaging effects of incel culture, and the troubling challenges being faced by a generation of young boys. The show uncovers a culture that has seemed almost invisible until now, forcing us to ask, “What the hell is happening with our children?”

While much has been said about the extraordinary technical achievements of filming each episode in one continuous shot and the breathtaking – sometimes literally – performances from the cast, the real brilliance of the show lies in its ordinariness. The mother isn’t an alcoholic, the father isn’t violent, and there’s no abuse in this family home. Instead, we see a young boy who has become deeply disturbed without anyone really noticing. It’s horrifying because it could be us.

Bad things don’t happen to normal people, right?

As the final episode came to an end, I went upstairs to wake my 8-year-old son just to give him a hug. He rolled over, confused, and went back to sleep.

So, what happens next?

‘Students were clear about the need for a serious discussion about banning smartphones for children’

Well, the predictability continues. It’s been mentioned at PMQs, MPs are tripping over themselves (this one included) to comment and invitations have been issued to the creators to come to Parliament. And all of that is fine; if it keeps the conversation going then great, but it’s where we go next that matters.

Last week, I visited Hartlepool Sixth Form College to hear directly from students about many of these issues and more. In just 90 minutes, I heard more good ideas than I’ve encountered on this topic in a long time.

The students were clear about the need for better education, starting in primary school, tougher regulation of social media (including fines for platforms that allow harmful content), accreditation for safe social media spaces, and a serious discussion about banning smartphones and social media for children under a certain age.

On the last point, my views have definitely changed. My 10-year-old daughter goes to secondary next year and is desperate for a smartphone, a desperation matched only by my desire to resist. The peer pressure is immense, and no parent wants their child to feel left out. I believe the government should step in to help parents by making this decision for them.

I got my first mobile phone when I went to university, and most people in this country didn’t have smartphones as children. We need to face the truth: children do not need smartphones, and the potential for harm from having them dramatically outweighs the benefits.

‘Chilling impact for soon-to-be voters divorcing themselves from mainstream arguments’

We must engage with young people and have open conversations about mental health, the influence of social media, and the importance of being present in our children’s lives. We need to acknowledge that extraordinary dangers can hide beneath the surface of seemingly ordinary lives.

The consequences of not doing this are huge. Yes, we will see individual examples of violence and we have a duty to prevent this, but there is also an inherent danger of losing a generation of young men to extremist ideas and politics. The impact for the very fabric of our society of soon-to-be voters divorcing themselves from rational, mainstream arguments is chilling.

I will be holding more roundtables with young people in the coming weeks because, as impactful and thought-provoking as the show has been, it only scratches the surface of the conversation we need to have.

The dialogue sparked by ‘Adolescence’ is crucial, and it’s a conversation we can’t afford to ignore. However, if all we do is talk, it’s a conversation we will be destined to repeat when the tragedy is in real life.

