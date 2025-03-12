Runcorn by-election: Disabled aspiring candidate slams opaque snap selection as Labour interviews potential MPs

A disabled Labour councillor has criticised the party’s selection process in Runcorn and Helsby as too swift, opaque and inaccessible to disabled activists, after the window for applications was opened and closed over the course of just a few days – with very limited publicity.

Labour is currently in the process of selecting a by-election candidate after convicted MP Mike Amesbury announced his plans to resign earlier this week, with interviews of those longlisted said to have taken place on Wednesday and a winner potentially picked as soon as Thursday.

Brothers, who grew up in the nearby Ellesmere Port area and is a councillor on the Isle of Wight, had been weighing up throwing her hat in the ring, but discovered too late that the window had already closed.

She said the first she heard of the selection process was a LabourList article about candidates being longlisted. “It wasn’t a transparent process.”

Snap selection process

Brothers said such a “snap selection process” meant there wasn’t “equality of opportunity”, particularly for disabled people who may need longer to apply due to access issues or support needs.

“So I’m quite frustrated by the situation, particularly at a time when the Labour party is about to take the sledgehammer to disability benefits, which may affect people like me. We don’t have an equal opportunity to apply to what might hopefully end up to be a position of a Labour MP.”

Brothers said that notice of window opening was likely reserved to local party members “because of the Reform threat”.

The party has previously highlighted the need for speed in other rapid selection contests shortly before the general election, so candidates can hit the ground running campaigning.

But she added: “I think there should be a mechanism where people from underrepresented groups go through due diligence and a basic process to say they would be candidates, and then when there’s a by-election, they are notified and have the opportunity to apply.”

Brothers previously ran as a Labour parliamentary candidate in Sutton and Cheam in 2015, where she was the party’s first ever transgender candidate, as well as in the Isle of Wight in last year’s general election – neither of which are traditionally Labour seats.

“I’ve been a disability campaigner, working in the public sector on disability issues for many years.At a time when we are going to be making some tough announcements on disability it might have been advantageous to have a disabled person who could have addressed those issues from lived experience.”

The Labour party has been contacted for comment.

Who will be the Labour candidate in Runcorn and Helsby?

So far the party and potential candidates have remained publicly tightlipped about the selection process, with only one person, Cheshire East Labour councillor Sam Corcoran, publicly declaring their candidacy.

Speaking to LabourList, Corcoran said he was a “strong local candidate”.

“I have lived in Cheshire for 25 years and brought up my family here,” he said. “I have already attended several canvassing sessions in Frodsham, Runcorn town centre and around Halton Castle, listening to voters.”

Two other names publicly reported as possible contenders by journalist Michael Crick on his Tomorrow’s MPs X account, Karen Shore and Stuart Fawcett, have not responded to LabourList request for comment.

Andrea Wall, another name floated by Crick, ruled herself out, saying she had “no intention of running”.

