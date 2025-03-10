Labour longlists Runcorn candidates as Amesbury to quit, triggering by-election

Labour is longlisting candidates this week for the looming Runcorn and Helsby by-election, which now looks almost certain to proceed after the local MP Mike Amesbury said he would stand down following his conviction for assault.

The north-west MP, previously a shadow Labour minister but expelled by the party over his recent attack on a man in his constituency, broke his silence on Monday following the court verdict.

His announcement via the BBC that he will “step aside at the earliest opportunity” leaves Labour with a major political test in an area where Reform performed strongly in the general election.

It means no recall petition will be needed to make the contest happen, though there have been delays in the past between MPs signalling they will quit and formally doing so.

It comes just as Labour opened and closed applications to be its candidate over the weekend, with longlisting thought to be taking place now and then shortlisting and interviews this week.

Amesbury was re-elected as the Labour MP for Runcorn and Helsby with an almost 15,000 vote majority at the general election in July, but Reform finished second with the Tories close behind:

Liberal Democrats: 2,149 Find all candidate info at: https://t.co/keRhhVdmDo pic.twitter.com/xkixkzqF6t — Halton Council (@HaltonBC) July 5, 2024

However, he was suspended and later resigned from the party after punching a constituent in the early hours of the morning on October 26.

Judge Ikram in his sentencing described how Amesbury “continued [his] attack while the victim was on the ground”. Amesbury had already been suspended by Labour and lost the whip after footage emerged which appeared to show him punching a man, and was later expelled from the party after his guilty plea in January.

He pleaded guilty in January and was sentenced to ten weeks imprisonment in February, later suspended for two years following an appeal.

According to bookmakers William Hill, Reform UK are the favourites to win a by-election in the constituency with 4/9 odds, compared to Labour at 7/4 and the Conservatives at 16/1.

