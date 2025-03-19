Runcorn and Helsby by-election: Labour candidate Karen Shore petitions to close asylum hotel after right-wing criticism

Labour’s candidate in the Runcorn and Helsby by-election has launched a petition to close a local hotel used for asylum seekers, just days after The Telegraph highlighted her past comments on her council “warmly welcoming” asylum seekers.

Karen Shore wrote on Facebook: “The last government left behind a broken asylum system, with millions being spent on hotels, whilst evil people smuggling gangs rake in huge profits.

“That is simply not fair. Labour is fixing the mess and has already removed over 19,000 people who shouldn’t be here. I’ll campaign to close the local asylum hotel. Sign my petition here.”

She did not name the hotel, or signal if the petition was aimed at the hotel itself or other authorities.

It was accompanied by the first graphic to be posted on her Facebook campaign page in the contest so far, which said the closure was one of her “priorities”.

The petition appears aimed at voters who might be swayed by Reform in the north-west England seat, with the insurgent party expected to perform strongly following Mike Amesbury’s decision to quit after his assault conviction.

It is also likely to be seen as an effort to reshape the narrative about Shore after The Telegraph reported critically last week on the former local deputy leader of Cheshire West and Chester council’s past comments highlighting the authority’s work to support asylum seekers. The Telegraph reports she has written previously that refugees “integrate successfully into their new lives and make a valuable contribution to our communities”.

Former MSP Neil Findlay, who has just quit Labour over welfare cuts today, spotted and spoke out against Shore’s petition, posting on X:

If you were in doubt whether the Labour Party has lost any sense of morality – this is their by election candidate – this is not a BNP or REFORM candidate it is a LABOUR candidate pic.twitter.com/F1HdMZmOc8 — Neil Findlay (@Neilsocialist) March 19, 2025

A spokesperson for Karen Shore said: “This is about fairness. The Government is fixing a broken system left behind by the Conservatives, leaving genuine refugees in limbo, unable to rebuild their lives, while those with no right to be here are being subsidised by the taxpayer. That’s not fair for anyone.

“Nobody should be living like this. We need a system which provides dignity and security, that’s what Labour are providing by fixing the system.”

A party spokesperson previously told The Telegraph: “Karen Shore is a hard working, local candidate who will make an excellent Member of Parliament for Runcorn and Helsby. She has a track record of campaigning and delivering for local people, which will continue if she is elected.”

