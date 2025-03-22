Spring Statement: Blunkett calls UK fiscal rules ‘Treasury orthodoxy at its worst’

The former Home Secretary David Blunkett has urged the Chancellor Rachel Reeves to loosen Labour’s fiscal rules, amid expectations she will announce billions in public spending cuts on Wednesday.

Blunkett called them “Treasury orthodoxy and monetarism at its worst”, in a notable intervention from a figure widely seen as on the right of the party.

The New Labour grandee becomes one of the most high-profile party figures to join the chorus of voices urging a shakeup of the self-imposed rules, which set limits on government borrowing to reassure government bondholders.

Blunkett, in comments to be broadcast later today on the BBC’s The Week in Westminster, said he would “raise the self-imposed rule by at least £10-15bn”.

He said relaxing the rule would allow the goernment to spend more on a “New Deal” for the unemployed, with a drive to get more young people out of work into jobs or training.

It comes only a few weeks after senior minister Anneliese Dodds expressed her disappointment that the government had not decided to “collectively discuss our fiscal rules and approach to taxation” in her resignation letter over huge cuts to her international aid budget.

The pressure from Blunkett and Dodds is striking as many of those publicly backing looser fiscal rules to date have been further to the left of the party.

Reeves is widely expected to slash government spending plans in her Spring Statement to Parliament on Wednesday, with recent welfare cuts forming part of measures designed to get public spending forecasts in line with Labour’s current fiscal rules.

The FT reports cuts could total more than £10bn, with more than half filled by welfare cuts already announced but the rest set to hit other departments. The paper says Reeves’ statement will make “dismal reading” but will blame problems on a “changing world”, emphasise security and say public sector reform is also important.

It cites Treasury officials warning global trade war sparked by Donald Trump could worsen the picture in future further, potentially forcing more cuts and tax hikes.

Meanwhile Reeves told the BBC last week for a forthcoming documentary: “We can’t tax and spend our way to higher living standards and better public services. That’s not available in the world we live in today.”

What Labour’s fiscal rules are – and the wider pressure to loosen them

The Chancellor is also expected to “raise the spectre of Liz Truss’ disastrous mini-Budget” in a bid to convince Labour MPs why she cannot further increase borrowing.

Labour’s fiscal rules, based largely on the Conservatives’ similar constraints, include a “stability rule” requiring tax receipts to exceed day-to-day spending by 2029. A further rule requires public sector debt, measured slightly differently as of Labour’s last budget to give slightly more wiggle room, to fall as a share of GDP in the fifth year of current forecasts. There is also a welfare spending cap.

Other figures calling for them to be loosened include former Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane, who warned earlier this month: “There is a debate to be had about relaxing the UK’s over-rigid fiscal rules and frameworks to reflect a new world order and to prevent them being counter-productive domestically.”

Tom Pollard, head of social policy at the New Economics Foundation, also warned last week that welfare cuts “seem to have been designed to meet fiscal rules rather than people’s needs”.

