New MP in spat with NEC member over planning reforms and ‘harm to nature’

A Labour MP has sparked a row on social media after outlining his plans to propose an amendment to the government’s planning reform to protect “irreversible harm to nature”, as well as urging a “left alternative” of more council housebuilding.

The Planning and Infrastructure Bill aims to reduce environmental red tape and compliance costs to speed up and streamline the delivery of new homes and infrastructure.

There has been little public backlash among Labour MPs against the plans to date, despite potential voter opposition to new homes, with the pro-reform Labour Growth Group one of the biggest and most active groupings of MPs.

However, North East Hertfordshire MP and member of the Environmental Audit Committee Chris Hinchliff has said he would seek to amend the bill for a “clear progressive alternative for planning and housebuilding”, including empowering councils to identify the best locations for meeting housing need and granting a right to appeal against approved applications in certain circumstances. He also criticised the “political mouthpieces” of developers, without giving further detail.

In a post on social media, he said: “The Planning and Infrastructure Bill slashes so-called red tape, stripping back democracy and environmental protections. It lets developers off the hook for delaying builds to maximise profits.

“We need a left alternative – mass council housebuilding and getting tough on developers.”

The Planning & Infrastructure Bill slashes so-called red tape – stripping back democracy & environmental protections. It lets developers off the hook for delaying builds to maximise profits. We need a left alternative – mass council housebuilding & getting tough on developers. https://t.co/JFFpWjQDvN — Chris Hinchliff MP (@CHinchliffMP) April 9, 2025

READ MORE: Revealed: Labour threatens MPs with sanctions for not campaigning enough

However, Hinchliff, who worked for rural charity CPRE before being elected last year, has received some backlash among figures in the party on social media, with Hinchliff being branded a “Nimby”.

Among those critical of Hinhcliff was national executive committee member Abdi Duale, who highlighted the social housing waiting list in his constituency.

“The same old rhetoric, that puts the blockers before the builders won’t put a roof over their heads, nor will MPs who take the side of the ‘save our bats and newts brigade.”

Tom Williams of Labour Business also hit out at Hinchliff’s comments and said it was “disappointing to see a Labour MP trying to block new homes by wrecking a flagship government bill”.

“We need more homes, not hollow excuses from a former CPRE lobbyist.”

However, Hincliff received support from the Community Planning Alliance and CEO of the Wildlife Trusts Craig Bennett, who said: “We could and should be building homes and rebuilding nature at the same time. This is a time for Labour MPs to help shape that win-win, rather than accept the damaging rhetoric that it has to be one or the other.”

Responding to criticism, Hinchliff said in a post: “When I wrote about developers and their political mouthpieces, I wasn’t asking anyone to identify themselves. Time for a left alternative on planning: tough on developers, big on building council housing.”

In recent weeks, Hinchliff has also expressed his opposition to the government’s plans to expand Luton Airport and has said he will vote against the government’s welfare reform proposals.

For more from LabourList, subscribe to our daily newsletter roundup of all things Labour – and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, Threads, X or Facebook .