Prime Minister Keir Starmer has yet to visit Runcorn and Helsby during the by-election campaign, despite some MPs feeling under pressure to head to Cheshire to support Labour’s push to hold the seat.

More than 150 Labour MPs have made the trek to the constituency to support Karen Shore’s by-election bid, facing off against Reform UK’s Sarah Pochin.

While some of those include Cabinet ministers Wes Streeting and Lucy Powell, along with party chair Ellie Reeves, a party spokesperson confirmed that Starmer has not visited the constituency during the campaign.

It was great to join Karen Shore on the campaign trail today in the Runcorn by-election. Karen has given her life to serving others as a teacher and in local government. She’ll be a brilliant MP given the chance. pic.twitter.com/y1jwfnySRr — Wes Streeting (@wesstreeting) March 28, 2025



Starmer was also notably absent from two recent Labour party election broadcasts for this year’s local elections.

It comes as Labour delayed a shakeup of its rulebook for MPs, with campaign targets set to form part of the proposed changes. Some MPs told LabourList they felt the proposals amounted to a thinly-veiled push to increase the amount they campaign in upcoming elections.

Polling has suggested a close race in the Runcorn and Helsby by-election, prompted by the resignation of Mike Amesbury after pleading guilty to assault in January.

While Reform UK are the bookmakers’ favourites to win, Reform activist and broadcaster Isabel Oakeshott tried to dampen expectations by stressing the seat is one of Labour’s safest seats.

“All to play for, but for Nigel Farage there would be no shame in not winning this one,” she said.

