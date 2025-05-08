‘Jobs saved, jobs won, but not job done’: Keir Starmer heralds US-UK trade deal

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has heralded a new trade deal between the UK and the United States, which will see American tariffs reduced in exchange for greater market access to US goods.
The deal sees tariffs removed on UK steel and aluminium and cuts the tariff rate on most car exports to just ten percent. In exchange, the UK has agreed “reciprocal market access on beef” and will remove tariffs on ethanol for American goods.
It is the first deal of its kind struck with the US since ‘Liberation Day’, when the Trump administration imposed tariffs on almost all nations across the world.
In a press conference after the announcement at a Jaguar-Land Rover plant in Solihull, Starmer said: “The great challenge of our age is to secure and to renew Britain, and that is what we’re going to do – acting in the national interest, shaping this new era – not being shaped by it.
“We’re sending a message to the world that Britain is open for business, seeking trade agreements with India on Tuesday, with the US today, and working to boost trade with other partners too. Making deals that benefit working people.
“This is just the start. With the deal we’ve done today, we can say jobs saved, jobs won, not job done – because we’re more ambitious for what the US and the UK can do together.”
Scroll to keep reading the story below….
READ MORE: Runcorn blame game begins – why did Labour lose?
However, when taking questions form the press, the Prime Minister avoided a question about whether the UK will still be worse off due to the Trump administration’s tariffs.
In a separate press conference in the Oval Office, President Trump said some “final details” of the deal are still being written up and praised the agreement as a “maxed-out deal”.
Trump said: “Both countries have agreed that the economic security is national security, and we’ll be working together as allies to ensure that we have a strong industrial base, appropriate export controls and protections for key technologies and industries like steel.”
Alasdair McDiarmid, assistant general secretary at Community, a union that represents workers in the steel industry, said that the deal would protect jobs in the UK and provided “much-needed certainty”.
“The UK government deserves enormous credit for negotiating this deal to reduce US tariffs which would have had a hugely damaging impact on our steel sector.
“Following on from the decisive action taken at British Steel last month, today’s news again demonstrates the Labour government’s firm commitment to delivering for our steel industry.
“We will continue to work with the government to deliver for our members and secure a vibrant UK steel industry for the future.”
Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of all things Labour – and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, Threads, X or Facebook.
Read our coverage of the fallout from the 2025 local election results:
- Council by council results: Labour gains and losses – and its position in each mayor race
- Starmer: ‘Labour must go further and faster to deliver after Runcorn defeat’
- Runcorn blame game begins – why did Labour lose?
- ‘Labour has lost in Runcorn – here are the eight things the party should do now‘
- MPs who could lose their seat on Runcorn by-election swing to Reform
- ‘Results so far say one thing: voters think change isn’t coming fast enough’
- SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].
- SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.
- DONATE: If you value our work, please chip in a few pounds a week and become one of our supporters, helping sustain and expand our coverage.
- PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or projects, email [email protected].
- ADVERTISE: If your organisation would like to advertise or run sponsored pieces on LabourList‘s daily newsletter or website, contact our exclusive ad partners Total Politics at [email protected].
More from LabourList
Labour MPs slam disabled benefit cuts as ‘impossible to support’: Letter and list of rebels in full
‘Candidate selection delays cost Labour in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough’
Councillors in Reform-won Doncaster were ‘sacrificial lambs over winter fuel’