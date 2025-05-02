Runcorn and Helsby: MPs who could lose their seat on Reform by-election swing

More than 250 Labour MPs, including the Chancellor Rachel Reeves, would lose their seat if the swing at the Runcorn and Helsby by-election was reflected at a general election.

Labour’s Karen Shore lost the by-election in the Cheshire constituency to Reform UK by just six votes, with a swing against the party of 17.4 percent.

Should such a swing be reflected at a general election, 254 Labour MPs would be ousted, including ten members of the cabinet.

This would include Chancellor Rachel Reeves, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall.

Culture Secretary and former leadership contender Lisa Nandy, Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds and Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens would also be among those to lose their seats based on such a swing.

However, the dynamics of a by-election and a general election campaign are very different and there is no guarantee that such a result would be reflected when the country next goes to the polls.

The first drip of council results early on Friday also looked alarming for both the Conservatives and Labour, with the Tories down 50 seats and Labour down 13 as of 7am.

Labour lost a dozen seats in Northumberland, where it was the largest party in the 2000s, finishing a distant third behind Reform and the Tories, who narrowly remain the biggest party.

But the first three major sets of results fully declared all saw Labour edge tight victories to hold on, with Reform finishing second in three mayoralties – North Tyneside, West of England and then Doncaster.

In Doncaster, Labour’s Ros Jones was re-elected for a fourth time, but only by around 700 votes to Reform.

In North Tyneside, Karen Clark held it for Labour but with only 32.4% of the vote to Reform’s 29.4%. Labour’s vote tally more than halved, however, from 33,119 for Clark’s outgoing predecessor in 2021 to just 16,230 this time round.

In the West of England, Labour’s Helen Godwin secured a majority of less than 6,000 votes over Arron Banks, with 25% of the vote to Reform’s 22.1%, It marked an unusual four-way contest, with the Greens third on 20% and Tories on 16.6%.

