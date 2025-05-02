Starmer: ‘Labour must go further and faster to deliver after Runcorn defeat’

Keir Starmer has described Labour’s by-election loss in Runcorn and Helsby and in council seats across England as “disappointing”, and that the government must go “further and faster” in delivering change.

At a visit to a defence contractor in Bedfordshire, the Prime Minister and Labour leader told the BBC that the results sent the government the message that they need to go “further and faster on the change that people want to see”.

While Labour have held three mayoral positions, the party has lost more than a dozen council seats so far, including ten in Northumberland.

Starmer told the BBC’s Leila Nathoo: “I could stand here and say Runcorn was close, we successfully defended three mayoralties and that opposition parties tend to do well in these sorts of elections, but I’m not going to do that. What I am going to do is to respond by saying I get it.

“We were elected in to deliver change, we’ve started that change – waiting lists are down, wages are up, interest rates are down, but the message I take out of these elections is we need to go further and we need to go faster on the change that people want to see. That is what I am determined to do.”

Labour lost the Runcorn and Helsby by-election to Reform by just six votes, with one of the closest parliamentary by-elections in history going to a recount and Reform’s swing exceeding national polls.

The first drip of council results early on Friday also looked alarming for both the Conservatives and Labour, with the Tories down 50 seats and Labour down 13 as of 11.30am.

Labour lost a dozen seats in Northumberland, where it was the largest party in the 2000s, finishing a distant third behind Reform and the Tories, who narrowly remain the biggest party.

But the first three major sets of results fully declared all saw Labour edge tight victories to hold on, with Reform finishing second in three mayoralties – North Tyneside, West of England and then Doncaster.

In Doncaster, Labour’s Ros Jones was re-elected for a fourth time, but only by around 700 votes to Reform.

In North Tyneside, Karen Clark held it for Labour but with only 32.4% of the vote to Reform’s 29.4%. Labour’s vote tally more than halved, however, from 33,119 for Clark’s outgoing predecessor in 2021 to just 16,230 this time round.

In the West of England, Labour’s Helen Godwin secured a majority of less than 6,000 votes over Arron Banks, with 25% of the vote to Reform’s 22.1%, It marked an unusual four-way contest, with the Greens third on 20% and Tories on 16.6%.

