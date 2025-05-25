Party officials warn 2024 strategy ‘won’t win’ next election amid ‘digital arms race’

The party’s 2024 election strategy “won’t win next time”, according to a party report shared with Labour’s national executive committee, LabourList can reveal.

The report seen by LabourList said the party would have to “continue to innovate in every area” in response to the growing use of social media in campaigning and an increasingly diverse media landscape.

It states: “The nature of politics and campaigning has changed and continues to change, with a digital arms race between parties and an increasingly fragmented media landscape making it more difficult and resource intensive to reach voters.

“The 2024 election strategy will not win next time, and the Labour Party must continue to innovate in every area.”

The report, which focused predominantly on the party’s financial state, also said that resources need to be focused on election campaigns and “crucially in fighting Reform and the rise of the far right”.

“The rise of Reform is a threat to all major parties,” it said.

The Labour Party has been approached for comment.

