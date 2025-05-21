Labour Women’s Network joins backlash over women’s conference delay

The Labour Women’s Network (LWN) has voiced its “regret” at the party’s decision to delay its women’s conference, in a rare public criticism of the party by the socialist society.

The intervention by the membership group, which is affiliated to Labour but independent and not involved in organising women’s conference, follows criticism yesterday by gender-critical and trans activists alike.

It comes after LabourList revealed earlier this week that the party planned to delay the Liverpool event in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling, and that women’s officer roles and all-women shortlists would be limited to biological women, while Labour awaits watchdog guidance and reviews its policies.

This was due to a “significant risk of a legal challenge”, as well as “protests, direct action and heightened security risks” were the conference to go ahead as initially planned on the basis of attendee self-identification, according to party documents. The proposal to delay the conference was then approved by Labour’s national executive committee yesterday.

An LWN letter to members, seen by LabourList, read: “We know it is a very great disappointment and frustration to members that the Labour Party National Executive Committee has postponed National Women’s Conference and it will therefore not go ahead at the usual time this year.

“The LWN Executive Committee would like to express its regret on behalf of all Labour sisters who have already been hard at work planning events, making arrangements and looking forward to attending.

“We understand that there are important matters that have to be resolved. However, we hold true to the belief that bringing members together is an essential step in moving forward as a strong and united movement, within a strong and united party. So we hope that this is indeed a postponement rather than a cancellation, and that the event will go ahead at the soonest possible opportunity.” It states: “We are proud to be a network that brings together those who do and those who do not have strong views on sex and gender in a sisterly and supportive way.

It adds: “Labour Women’s Network acknowledges the recent Supreme Court ruling and the interim guidance provided by the Equality and Human Rights Commission. We are reading both carefully and seeking legal advice, in order to consider the full implications for LWN and our activities.

“In the interim, LWN must ensure our compliance with our statutory obligations and protect LWN from the risk of legal challenge. Our constitution will therefore be interpreted on the basis of biological sex.

“We know the Supreme Court judgement has a real and significant effect on many people. And we know that some members will feel strongly about our decisions here. We know this and we feel this. None of this is easy and we do not claim to have all the answers. As we navigate this together, we remain committed to listening, learning, and engaging with members. We are here to understand your views, answer your questions, and to provide sisterly support.”

The letter was signed by the group’s chair, Thangam Debbonaire, and its director, Rhiannon Davis.