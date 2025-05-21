Labour Women’s Network joins backlash over women’s conference delay

“We understand that there are important matters that have to be resolved. However, we hold true to the belief that bringing members together is an essential step in moving forward as a strong and united movement, within a strong and united party. So we hope that this is indeed a postponement rather than a cancellation, and that the event will go ahead at the soonest possible opportunity.”
It states: “We are proud to be a network that brings together those who do and those who do not have strong views on sex and gender in a sisterly and supportive way.
Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of all things Labour – and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, Threads, X or Facebook.
It adds: “Labour Women’s Network acknowledges the recent Supreme Court ruling and the interim guidance provided by the Equality and Human Rights Commission. We are reading both carefully and seeking legal advice, in order to consider the full implications for LWN and our activities.
“In the interim, LWN must ensure our compliance with our statutory obligations and protect LWN from the risk of legal challenge. Our constitution will therefore be interpreted on the basis of biological sex.
“We know the Supreme Court judgement has a real and significant effect on many people. And we know that some members will feel strongly about our decisions here. We know this and we feel this. None of this is easy and we do not claim to have all the answers. As we navigate this together, we remain committed to listening, learning, and engaging with members. We are here to understand your views, answer your questions, and to provide sisterly support.”
The letter was signed by the group’s chair, Thangam Debbonaire, and its director, Rhiannon Davis.
- SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].
- SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.
- DONATE: If you value our work, please chip in a few pounds a week and become one of our supporters, helping sustain and expand our coverage.
- PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or projects, email [email protected].
- ADVERTISE: If your organisation would like to advertise or run sponsored pieces on LabourList‘s daily newsletter or website, contact our exclusive ad partners Total Politics at [email protected].
More from LabourList
LabourList job vacancy: We’re looking for a new Editor
Will the winter fuel cuts rowback quieten welfare reform rebels – or embolden them?
‘UK publishing is a soft power success story. Labour must back it’