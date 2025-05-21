‘UK publishing is a soft power success story. Labour must back it’

SPONSORED

If you visit Bath this summer you might be forgiven for thinking you’ve stepped back in time as the city celebrates the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen’s birth. Her timeless tales still attract people from all over the world to visit England and explore the delights of their favourite author’s hometown. And new readers are discovering her wonderful works through new editions.

In young, dynamic African cities like Nairobi, Addis Ababa or Kampala, children are using textbooks and curricula that draw on both British and local expertise and standards. When they enter universities – as ever more do – they benefit from striking amounts of British research and innovation, as captured in UK published books and journals.

These are some of the many ways in which the UK’s world-leading academic, education and consumer publishing industry contributes positively to the UK’s reputation at home and abroad. It’s a vital tool of the UK’s soft power.

At a time when the geopolitical map is being redrawn, the UK’s books, journals and educational resources remain some of our best ambassadors. The Publishers Association’s recent report Publishing and soft power: Our contribution to knowledge exchange and cultural collaboration has highlighted some of the ways the industry makes an impact on the world stage; supporting the government’s growth mission by making an extraordinary contribution to the UK economy and societies around the world.

‘Publishing is a British success story’

Publishing is an enormous British success story when it comes to global reach.

The UK is among the top exporters of books globally. The UK publishing sector generated over £6.5 billion in GVA (gross value added) from exports in 2023, with international demand expected to grow 20% by 2033.

We are home to many world-famous books and authors. Our literature is a source of significant national pride that cuts across socio-economic and geographic lines. 83% of adults agree that British literature is an important part of the UK’s national identity.

It’s not just Britons who value our publishing industry. 80% of international adults in a recent survey run by Public First agreed that British literature and British academic research positively contribute towards the UK’s international reputation. This percentage was higher than both music and sport. This love of British literature plays a huge role in international and domestic tourism. The UK’s literary tourism market is projected to rise from £1.7 billion in 2024 to £2.1 billion by 2030. Over half of UK adults (51%) and of international adults (54%) participating in the study had been inspired to visit UK locations because of their connection to literature.

Children and students around the world use high-quality British education resources – textbooks, digital resources, dictionaries. UK-made educational resources and academic publications play a key role in attracting international talent to the UK. 61% of international adults that participated in the study reported they used UK textbooks growing up, and 63% of this group said this influenced their decision to study or work in the UK.

Similarly, 68% of international students surveyed cited the reputation of UK academic publications as a factor in choosing to study in the UK. And UK publishing’s commitment to academic freedom supports a diversity of ideas and a breadth of understanding, based on high-quality information.

‘We are crucial part of the UK’s soft power’

The power of UK publishing – in terms of its economic, cultural and societal strengths – matters now more than ever. Earlier this year the government launched the UK Soft Power Council and as an industry we are determined to work with the government and its partners to help harness the soft power of publishing, inspiring cultural exchanges with countries around the globe, and playing a key role in trading relationships.

As we head towards the summer and both the Comprehensive Spending Review and the publication of the Creative Industries Sector Plan, we are calling for support from the government to ensure that UK publishing’s future reach, contribution to knowledge exchange and continued soft power influence can thrive and grow.

This support includes getting our AI framework right, transparency requirements for tech companies, committing to a consultation on licensing of content, and backing away from the polarising copyright reform proposals.

We also need to see support for sectors and partners who are so important for the free exchange of ideas: the UK’s world-class universities and research institutions and vehicles such as the British Council and the GREAT campaign to spread the word.

Publishing has a significant impact globally through facilitating cultural and knowledge exchange between vastly different societies. We can be a huge asset to the UK at this time of change.

To the government our message is clear: we are a crucial part of the UK’s soft power. Support us and we will help ensure the UK is at the centre of the global conversation.

