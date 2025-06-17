Abortion decriminalisation: How Labour MPs voted on historic amendment

MPs have voted in favour of an historic amendment that would decriminalise abortion in England in Wales, with Labour MPs backing the move by an overwhelming margin.

MPs approved an amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill, presented by Gower MP Tonia Antoniazzi, with a majority of 242.

Antoniazzi’s NC1 aimed to prevent women from facing prosecution for terminating their pregnancies. Her amendment was supported by the main abortion providers.

In a debate in the House of Commons, Antoniazzi highlighted a number of cases where women had been arrested for abortion offences and said: “Each of these cases is a travesty, enabled by our outdated abortion law.”

Another amendment, put forward by Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy, was not selected for a vote.

Current law in England and Wales allows abortion up to the first 24 weeks of pregnancy (and beyond that in limited circumstances). However, abortion remained a criminal offence and must be approved by two doctors.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of all things Labour – and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, Threads, X or Facebook.

Among Labour MPs, 291 backed Antoniazzi’s amendment, with just 25 voting against and 85 abstentions.